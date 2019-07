© Christopher Rynn/University of Dundee



© University of Dundee/SWNS



A Pictish man with a rugged face who was brutally murdered 1,400 years ago may have been royalty, new research finds.Forensic artists published a virtual reconstruction of his face in 2017, catapulting him into internet fame.Now, a new analysis indicates that this fellow, known as Rosemarkie Man,, perhaps a member of royalty or a chieftain, according to news sources.The Picts were a group of tribes that lived in what is now Scotland during the Iron Age and Medieval times. They routinely fought against the Romans, who dubbed these tribes "Picts," likely from the Latin word "picti," which means "painted ones," as the Picts had distinctive tattoos and war paint.This particular Pict was well off, according to an analysis of his remains.Simon Gunn, a professor of urban history at the University of Leicester, who is studying the man's remains, told The Scotsman (it's almost like he was "eating nothing but suckling pigs," Gunn said), which was rare for people in that region during that time, The Scotsman reported.A radiocarbon-dated bone sample shows thatThere were other clues that Rosemarkie Man was royal.What's more, his burial in the cave may have been purposeful; perhaps his undertakers placed him at a place they believed was an entrance to the underworld, Gunn said.Gunn said he and his colleagues plan to continue looking for new finds , as part of the Rosemarkie Caves Project. So far, they have evidence that these caves were used as long as 2,300 years ago, he said.