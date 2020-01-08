© Alfredo Dagli OrtiRex/Shutterstock



the fear of a new climate crisis similar to the catastrophic one after [AD]536

a sign of the coming of Ragnarok

One of the world's most famous runestones is now believed to have been erected by Vikings fearing a repeat of a previous cold climate crisis in Scandinavia, a study has concluded.The Rök stone, raised in the ninth century near Lake Vättern in south central Sweden, bears, with more than 700 runes covering its five sides.It is believed to have been erected as a memorial to a dead son, but the exact meaning of the text has remained elusive, asThe stone refers to the heroic acts of "Theodoric", which some scholars believe refers to Theodoric the Great, a sixth-century ruler of the Ostrogoths in what is now Italy.Researchers at three Swedish universities now suspect the inscriptions are more of an allusion to an impending period of extreme winter, as the person who erected the stone tried to put their child's death into a larger perspective.," the authors wrote in a study published on Wednesday.The sixth-century crisis is believed to have been caused by a series of volcanic eruptions that dramatically influenced the climate with lower than average temperatures, ruined crops with ensuing hunger and mass extinctions.The new interpretation is based on a collaborative approach between researchers from several disciplines, including philology, archaeology and the history of religion.Passages from the stone suggest the text refers to battles over 100 years.But the researchers suggest it could be speaking of a different kind of battle: "The conflict between light and darkness, warmth and cold, life and death."said Bo Gräslund, professor in archaeology at Uppsala University."Even one of these events would have been enough to raise