Some 9,000 years ago, residents of one of the world's first large farming communities were also among the first humans to experience some of the perils of modern urban living.Scientists studying the ancient ruins of Çatalhöyük, in modern Turkey, found that its inhabitants -- experienced overcrowding, infectious diseases, violence and environmental problems.In a paper published June 17, 2019 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, an international team of bioarchaeologists report new findings built on 25 years of study of human remains unearthed at Çatalhöyük.The results paint a picture of, said Clark Spencer Larsen, lead author of the study, and professor of anthropology at The Ohio State University.in the world and the residents experienced what happens when you put many people together in a small area for an extended time," Larsen said."It set the stage for where we are today and the challenges we face in urban living."Çatalhöyük, in what is now south-central Turkey, was. First excavated in 1958, the site measures 13 hectares (about 32 acres) with nearly 21 meters of deposits spanning 1,150 years of continuous occupation.Larsen, who began fieldwork at the site in 2004, was one of the leaders of the team that studied human remains as part of the larger Çatalhöyük Research Project, directed by Ian Hodder of Stanford University. A co-author of the PNAS paper, Christopher Knüsel of Université de Bordeaux in France, was co-leader of the bioarchaeology team with Larsen.Fieldwork at Çatalhöyük ended in 2017 and the PNAS paper represents the culmination of the bioarchaeology work at the site, Larsen said.Farming was always a major part of life in the community. The researchers analyzed a chemical signature in the bones-called stable carbon isotope ratios-to determine thatStable nitrogen isotope ratios were used to documentLarsen said. Results showed that about 10 to 13 percent of teeth of adults found at the site showed evidence of dental cavities.Changes over time in the shape of leg bone cross-sections showed thatThat suggests residents had to move farming and grazing further from the community as time went on, Larsen said.Findings from the new study suggest that residents suffered from, most likely due to crowding and poor hygiene. Up to one-third of remains from the Early period show evidence of infections on their bones.Excavations showed that interior walls and floors were re-plastered many times with clay. And while the residents kept their floors mostly debris-free,So there is a whole host of sanitation issues that could contribute to the spread of infectious diseases ," Larsen said.The crowded conditions in Çatalhöyük may have also contributed tobetween residents, according to the researchers.In a sample of 93 skulls from Çatalhöyük,And 12 of them had been victimized more than once, with two to five injuries over a period of time. The shape of the lesions suggested thatcaused them-and clay balls of the right size and shape were also found at the site.More than half of the victims were women (13 women, 10 men). And, suggesting the victims were not facing their assailants when struck."We found," Larsen said."An argument could be made that overcrowding led to elevated stress and conflict within the community."Most people were buried in pits that had been dug into the floors of houses, and researchers believe they were interred under the homes in which they lived. That led to an unexpected finding:Researchers discovered this when they found that the teeth of individuals buried under the same house weren't as similar as would be expected if they were kin."The morphology of teeth are highly genetically controlled," Larsen said. "People who are related show similar variations in the crowns of their teeth and we didn't find that in people buried in the same houses."More research is needed to determine the relations of people who lived together in Çatalhöyük, he said. "It is still kind of a mystery."Overall, Larsen said the significance of Çatalhöyük is that it was one of the first Neolithic "mega-sites" in the world built around agriculture."We can learn about the immediate origins of our lives today, how we are organized into communities. Many of the challenges we have today are the same ones they had in Çatalhöyük-only magnified."