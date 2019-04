© IMAGES & STORIES/ALAMY/ACI



the general trend to settled farming began around 10,000 B.C.

From stone to copper

Spirit of the hearth

the population was remarkably healthy

Home and away

Archaeologists believe this lack suggests a remarkably egalitarian society-at least in its earlier stages.

Evidence suggests that the social system gradually broke down due to cultural shifts and climate change.

The Konya Plain stretches for hundreds of miles across central Turkey . Almost 60 years ago, in a remote spot some 30 miles from the regional capital of Konya, a team of archaeologists began exploring two small hills. A fork in a local footpath and the two mounds themselves gave the site its modern name. Fork (çatal in Turkish) and mound (höyük) combine to form Çatalhöyük. Today the site isFounded over 9,000 years ago, Çatalhöyük is believed to have been home to an egalitarian Stone Age society who built distinctive homes, arranged back-to-back without doors or windows. They went in and out through openings in the roof. On the inside, they left wall paintings and enigmatic figurines.These dwellings also played an important role in their funerary practices:Aside from revealing fascinating details as to what life in a Stone Age town was like, the site chronicles a critical moment in human history: when people were starting to abandon nomadic ways. Prior to the settlement at Çatalhöyük, humanity had been wanderers for hundreds of thousands of years. Çatalhöyük marks a time when people embarked on one of the earliest experiments in "urban" living.Çatalhöyük lies at the western end of the Fertile Crescent, the area in which farming settlements first appeared at the dawn of the Neolithic period., including a site near modern-day Jericho. Even so, historians consider that, as part of the westward spread of settled farming associated with the Neolithic, or New Stone Age. Other Neolithic settlements located in Turkey include the nearby site of Hacilar, which dates to around 7500 B.C.Hacilar was identified and dated in the 1950s by the British archaeologist James Mellaart. An Egyptologist, Mellaart developed a fascination for very ancient cities after working at the Tall as Sultan site near Jericho, considered to be the oldest town in the world. In 1961 Mellaart started to dig near the forked path at Çatalhöyük. The twin hills had caught his interest a few years earlier, and he became convinced they hid a secret.His hunch paid off: After excavating the site, he knew he had stumbled on the find of his career. The time allotted to him, however, would be short but productive. Caught up in a dispute over antiquities trafficking, Mellaart's permit was withdrawn, but in his four years of work he documented 14 separate occupations in the eastern mound and many houses.For 25 years, between 1993 and 2018, British archaeologist Ian Hodder developed an international research project at Çatalhöyük. Renewed attention to the ancient town led to its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2012. Çatalhöyük is prized not only for revealing how people lived in its warren of neat, tidy, plastered houses, but also for its longevity, as the eastern mound. Its later period coincided with the Copper Age, which began around 5500 B.C. In this later phase, the eastern mound was abandoned, and the western mound developed. Pottery decorated with colored paint, a feature associated with the Copper Age, has been found on this later, western mound.Much of the economic, social, and ritual life of Çatalhöyük was organized around the home. The houses, all very similar in size, sheltered families of five to 10 people.The use of clay and plaster as building materials made archaeologists' work easier. Floors, walls, and art had to be renewed continually. In some buildings more than 450 layers of fine plastering have been documented on just four inches of wall. Each of these layers provides information about the period when the building was constructed and on occasion gives subtle details about the occupants' daily lives, such as the marks left by baskets or rugs on floors.The floors were blackened with ash and soot. Obsidian, highly prized for its smooth finish, was fashioned in this room and used to create numerous objects, including. Archaeologists also found that infants and newborns were buried in this part of the home.Benches or platforms separated the "clean" part of the house from the dirty. The floors were free from the blackening caused by fire. It appears they were also plastered more frequently. These clean spaces were where youths and adults were buried. Later excavations at the site revealed the emphasis the residents placed on hygiene:The walls in these clean spaces were also a focal point for art. The artworks were typically painted in red or black pigments and featureThe relationship with these animals must have been a powerful element of local beliefs. Leopards, boars, and bears are all depicted. Perhaps the most important of all was the wild bull, whose horns were placed on platforms or in other parts of the home. The bones of wild animals, usually male, were deposited as offerings when a house was built or abandoned. Researchers speculate that the occupants did so in the hope of overcoming their fear of nature or to be close to its powerful spirit.The occupants of ÇatalhöyükThe surrounding countryside offered wild food sources, such as. Building materials such as plaster and mud were also readily available near the settlement itself.Archaeologists were surprised to find that, which was unexpected for an agricultural community of several thousand people. According to Hodder and his team, one possible explanation lies in the high demand for plaster and clay in the village. If people lived closer to their farmland, they would have been forced to travel to get clay to build their homes. The cane baskets they used to transport it were unsuited to hauling vast quantities over large stretches of territory. It was easier to transport their harvests and store them.Traveling was evidently not a problem, asThe prized obsidian came from the Hasan Daği volcano, some 80 miles away or the Cappadocia region farther to the east.Some buildings with more burials and more elaborate architecture have been identified, notable for the presence of bull's horns on pedestals or other elements. However,, nor were their burials more elaborate than others. It is thought they served to keep the historical and cultural memory of the community alive. Hodder's team dubbed these buildings "history houses."There are also many mysteries surrounding why the site was eventually abandoned.Archaeologists are still searching for explanations., which means that there are thousands of unexcavated buildings that perhaps hold the answers to these and many other questions about the "urban" dwellers of Çatalhöyük.