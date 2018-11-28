© Martin Sweatman



© Alistair Coombs

a devastating comet strike around 11,000 BC

another comet strike around 15,200 BC

The world's oldest sculpture

Story Source: Materials provided by University of Edinburgh. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.



Journal Reference: Martin B. Sweatman, Alistair Coombs. Decoding European Palaeolithic art: Extremely ancient knowledge of precession of the equinoxes. Athens Journal of History, 2018 [link]

Some of the world's oldest cave paintings have revealed how ancient people had relatively advanced knowledge of astronomy.The artworks, at sites across Europe, are not simply depictions of wild animals, as was previously thought. Instead, the animal symbols represent star constellations in the night sky, and are used to represent dates and mark events such as comet strikes, analysis suggests.They reveal that, perhaps as far back as 40,000 years ago, humans kept track of time using knowledge of how the position of the stars slowly changes over thousands of years.The findings suggest thatAround the time that Neanderthals became extinct, and perhaps before humankind settled in Western Europe, people, the study shows.The findings indicate that the astronomical insights of ancient people were far greater than previously believed. Their knowledgeResearchers from the Universities of Edinburgh and Kent studied details of Palaeolithic and Neolithic art featuring animal symbolsThey found all the sites used the same method of date-keeping based on sophisticated astronomy, even though the art was separated in time by tens of thousands of years.They also decoded what is probably the best known ancient artwork -- the Lascaux Shaft Scene in France. The work, which, researchers suggest.The teamas predicted by sophisticated software.This study was published in Athens Journal of History.Dr Martin Sweatman, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Engineering, who led the study, said: "Early cave art shows that people had advanced knowledge of the night sky within the last ice age. Intellectually, they were hardly any different to us today.