New Delhi will press Moscow to expedite the delivery of advanced S-400 anti-aircraft systems, according to Indian media. The request coincides with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's 3-day visit to Russia.Singh will likely visit S-400 production facilities in St. Petersburg on Thursday - perhaps a reflection of New Delhi's impatience to receive the weapons. Upon arriving in Moscow, Singh addressed CEOs from the Russian defense industry and inaugurated the India-Russia Defense Industry Cooperation Conference.The new conference aims to promote technology transfer and investment between India and Russia's defense industries.Washington has been vehemently opposed to the S-400 deal, and attempted to pressure New Delhi to drop the contract. However, India did not give in, and even worked with Moscow to develop a payment mechanism that could bypass US sanctions against Russian weapon sales.