The Rosatom engineering and technical team was working on thefor a propulsion system on Thursday, when the accident happened. The blast resulted in a background radiation spike, which quickly returned back to normal."As a result of the accident at the military firing range in Arkhangelsk region during liquid reactive propulsion system tests, five employees of the state corporation Rosatom were killed," the company said. Three military and civilian specialists remain in serious condition, but their injuries are "not life-threatening."The secrecy around the failed military test and initial tight-lipped statements by the Defense Ministry immediately triggered multiple conspiracy theories about authorities trying to conceal nothing less than a Chernobyl-scale incident.A video of hazmat-suited specialists taking measurements on the helicopter that airlifted the burn victims only added fuel to rumors, even though the medical personnel was clearly visible unloading the injured without any additional precautions.Adding to the confusion, social media were flooded with chilling photos and videos of a massive blast and a mushroom-like plume of black smoke - which came from a totally different incident in Siberia.It is located some 30km west of the city of Severodvinsk, which is home to a major base of the Northern Fleet.Severodvinsk authorities placed rescue services on high alert as measurements immediately after the incident showedIn less than half an hour, however,- and the daily average remained within the norms, thus posing little risk for the population, city authorities said."We are monitoring [the radiation levels] around the clock. Over the last 24 hours, no change was witnessed," Severodvinsk's city administration said Friday. Soil, air and water samples examined by a team of scientists lead by the federal Consumer Protection agency also found no abnormal radiation readings.