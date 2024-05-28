'You'll own nothing in retirement and be happy'...
Wit the organization he founded 50 years ago bringing in nearly $500 million in revenue
in the year ending March 2023 (and sitting on a neat pile of 200 million Swiss francs cash
), Klaus Schwab will own some things as he reportedly steps back from his role running the World Economic Forum has has headed since 1971.Semafor
reports that Schwab announced his intentions to step down as executive chairman in an email to staff on Tuesday that was shared with Semafor by a person connected to the organization
.
The change in his role is pending approval by the Swiss government but should be finalized ahead of the WEF's annual meeting in 2025.
Schwab, now 86, will be transitioning to a role as non-executive chairman.
But Globalists should not worry about their agenda as Semafor reports that Schwab has seeded his organization with various family members to take up the tyrannical new world order torch - Schwab's children appointed to high-ranking positions and his wife Hilde heading the organization's foundation
and awards ceremonies in Davos.
Will Schwab and Soros retire on a deserted island together to watch the end of the chaotic world they enabled from a distance?
Don't care about the WEF, or any non-government (or government), unelected, charity, shithouse organisation. Do your thing. Plan your plans. Enforce your "rules".
It will all burn, like before.