At around 3 a.m., following heavy rain that lasted for hours in the night, floodwater rushed from the hills and reached coastal road 706, which connects Ham Tien-Mui Ne, where several tourist sites are located.A sand flood coming down from a hill belonging to a resort also buried parts of Huynh ThucKhang Street in Mui Ne Ward of Phan Thiet City of the south central province, encroaching into two seaside restaurants.Motorbikes parked on the streets are also buried in the sand. Authorities said there are around a dozen motorbikes in the area buried by the sand. Two trucks in the area also could not move due to the sand.Phan Thiet People's Committee and the Department of Transport have deployed vehicles to the scene for clean up. The exact amount of damage has not been confirmed.Sand floods often take place in the Mui Ne beach and Phan Thiet City areas whenever it rains heavily. The previous occasion happened in October 2023, when a sand flood invaded the neighborhood and the coastal road of Tien Thanh Commune in Phan Thiet City, impeding traffic.