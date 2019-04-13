The premise of "humanitarian intervention" used by spokesmen of the Western Order in 2011 was "the need to protect innocent Libyan civilians from an oppressive regime." It was a complete and utter lie, used to foment the invasion and destruction of Libya so that "the head of the snake" of the gold dinar was cut off and pan-African and pan-Arab economic integration would be set back a generation or more. In the meantime, "ISIS Caliphate" goons made a mockery of Gaddafi's realistic gold-backed currency plan by attempting to mass produce 'gold dinars' in the style of early Islamic coins (while really only accepting US dollars as payment).
Let's put this in perspective:
A huge invasion force professing to protect the Libyan people causes one sixth of their population of 6.5 million to become dead or missing, while another two million Libyans must live in exile to preserve their lives. Their entire infrastructure - which was highly developed, by Western standards - is destroyed, with hundreds of thousands of bombs dropped on the country. Power plants, water treatment plants, hospitals, universities, roads, agricultural areas, homes, etc. were all wiped off the face of the Earth. Financially, the destruction in Libya runs into the trillion-dollar range. The occupation force of some - by our estimates - 250,000 terrorist mercenaries that were brought into Libya in 2011 by the CIA, Mossad, MI6, and lackeys, was left behind in Libya by Western 'military specialists' to enjoy the spoils of rape and pillage, thus maintaining the destabilization of the country for a decade. These occupying forces have enjoyed the full support of weapons delivery, money and training over the past 8 years, courtesy of the US, UN, NATO, the UK, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel.
And where was the much-vaunted 'democracy' throughout all this? The Libyan people's right to vote was ignored and taken from them, but the banksters made sure they got an 'independent' central bank within days of toppling Gaddafi. Libyans still haven't had an election since the 'democratizers' came in 2011. A non-elected UN puppet government was installed (the GNA or Government of National Accord), with no basis in Libyan constitutional law or international law, and was given bank account access to the Libyan people's $500 billion, which was 'held for safekeeping' in the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan. Despite this huge amount of monetary resources for such a small population, nothing has been done to aid and assist the beleaguered Libyan people. There are now, however, many billionaires in the ranks of the terrorists, phony politicians, and the many influential foreigners running Libya like it's their Mad Max fiefdom.
The Libyan people who chose to remain have suffered such oppression for the last 8 years that lesser beings would have long since folded and given up. But Libya is an ancient culture of tribes with strong family units and great love for their country. Since 2011, the Libyan people have told us many times that Truth and God will free them from the oppressors. Now they are teaching the world how a country, oppressed by Western ogres, can take back its sovereignty and its freedom.
We believe that the real "Libyan Model" is how every country can take back their sovereignty after years of oppression.
The most important next step is a country-wide election, which the UN keeps putting off. The Libyan people will then pick their own leader.
In the meantime, you will see non-stop lies in the media that what is currently happening in Libya is a civil war. Nothing could be further from the truth. Today, all of Libya has joined together to CLEANSE their country of the terrorist mercenary militias left behind by the Western imperialist invasion in 2011. These gangs of terrorists have been controlling Tripoli, Misurata and other surrounding areas. They work with the UN puppet government, which funds them, and they oppress all the people with acts of terror as they roam the streets with their AK-47s. They have been well-armed by the West and have tanks, planes, missiles, etc. It will take a large force to clean out this cancer left by the West. To say the Libyan people back their national army is an understatement; they welcome them with open arms, and have been waiting for this for 8 long years.
So, here is the real-time story on the ground right now:
Khalifa Haftar is a rogue figure in Libya. He is a known traitor to Libya, and was working with the CIA for years in Langley, Virginia. He was airdropped into Libya in 2011 to lead the mercenary forces used to destroy Libya. Supposedly, after the Gaddafi government fell, he had a "change of heart" when seeing Libya destroyed and its people terrorized by the Western mercenaries. He then worked his way into leading the LNA (Libyan National Army), which was a small force after the 2011 NATO destruction. It is his dream to be the leader of Libya; this is what drives him. Haftar himself has done many despicable things, and the Libyan people are well aware of his past.
Haftar, being in the CIA's good graces for so long, was allowed to gather weapons, to visit foreign countries, to ask for international aid, etc. As time went on he began to speak of cleaning Tripoli and Misurata (the head of the snake). At first the Libyan people were very weary of him and his words, and they still are, but he was the only person who was allowed to put together a force that could effectively cleanse Libya. So the Libyan people and tribes' understanding that they would never be allowed to gather sufficient weapons to cleanse their country, and understanding that the mercenaries were supplied with all the weapons they needed, decided to use Haftar and whatever means it took to finish off the occupation of vipers.
Understand this: the Libyan people are 100% behind the LNA (Libyan National Army). They hate the terrorist militias. They don't care about Haftar leading the army; he is just a figurehead at this point. In Libya today, most of the big tribes have their own forces to protect themselves from terrorist mercenary attacks. They had, until now, intentionally been fractured to keep them from joining together as a nation and retaking their sovereignty. The Libyan people have been biding their time for an uprising. Libya is now a tinder-box, and the spark has been lit. Remember, ALL Libyans HATE the UN puppet government, so any media report you read about 'civil war' and 'two sides' and 'oh-isn't-it-terrible' is just an attempt to foment international interference and thwart the Haftar-led Libyan National Army's efforts to reunite the country.
When the LNA began entering the Tripoli region in recent weeks, Libya began to rise. The tribes and the people all watched with hope in their hearts and prayers for their fighting men. As the days progressed, more and more tribal armies began arriving. 3,000 military fighters from the Tarhuna tribe joined, 13,000 from Bani Walid, the Werfalla Tribe have joined, and thousands more are coming. The LNA's ranks have swelled to 80,000+. As the people's army comes into Tripoli, the people come out from their homes and welcome them. They know that the army is there to remove the criminals from their city and country; they have been praying for this. The young men of Tripoli and elsewhere are joining the military in large numbers. These young men are not trained, but they don't care; they are angry about what has happened to their country and their lives. They join and ask for weapons to help cleanse their country. There is no need for the LNA to recruit anybody because, unlike what the media has been suggesting, the Libyan army is strong, well-staffed and growing.
Here's video footage, sent to us earlier this week, of Libyan patriots on the move towards Tripoli:
As the LNA entered Tripoli, foreign troops were withdrawn. The US had troops in Janzour, a resort area near Tripoli. The US has been denying all this time having any troops on the ground in Libya, but in reality US troops were on the ground there in 2011, and have been there ever since. An Italian occupation force supporting the Misurata criminal mercenaries brought in a large military ship and pulled its troops out. The Indian embassy staff and their troops were also pulled out of Tripoli. The question is, what were all those troops (American/Italian/Indian, and others) doing in Libya? The answer: supporting, supplying and directing the occupying mercenaries in Libya - even though these mercenaries are members of terrorist organizations and led by known and wanted international terrorists. This 'lead-from-behind' set-up enabled the imperialist countries who wanted Libya destabilized to remain 'hidden' so they could continue stealing Libyan assets like oil.
The LNA is not a ruthless force - except when dealing with terrorist mercenaries. They publish warnings on the TV and radio to the people of certain areas that will they will be fighting in to please evacuate. They ask people whose homes shelter terrorists to please leave their homes. They work to try and clean towns and cities with as little harm as possible to the people. They know they can clean their country, so long as foreign intervention is kept out.
Which brings us to our next point. Mother Russia has stepped up in support of the Libyan people. With Egyptian backing, Russia has warned all other foreign countries to stay out and let the Libyans settle this themselves. The Russians may even have moved one of their heavily-armed ships in the Mediterranean closer to Libya to make sure that no country tries to interfere (which they've done several times in recent years, even meeting Haftar aboard their aircraft carrier - no doubt to discuss the plan we see coming together now). US officials immediately began their false rhetoric about 'civilian damage', which is ripe coming from the mouths of those responsible for the deaths of almost a million civilians in Libya. The UK and Qatar put forward a motion at the UN Security Council calling for intervention in Libya. This was vetoed by Russia and China, thank you very much. Now the EU is proposing action and condemning the LNA's advance on Tripoli - but in this instance France's president Macron has blocked a united EU stance. Apparently France is satisfied with all the gold it has been stealing from Libya over the past 8 years, and now realizes how much of a security threat a failed state so close to home is.
Some countries have stepped up to support the LNA. Russia has sent them anti-aircraft missiles and attack helicopters, leveling the playing field because the terrorist mercenaries have been armed to the teeth by the US for 8 years with planes, tanks and other military hardware. Also, Egypt, with one of the world's largest armies, has moved a huge contingent of tanks, planes, desert vehicles, etc. to its Libyan border. Egypt is not going to allow the Western thugs to flood weapons and mercenaries into Libya like they did in 2011.
It should also be noted that these criminal mercenaries are ruthless killers and thieves. They only work for money and they fight amongst each other for the spoils. The UN puppet president, Fayez Serraj, passed out hundreds of millions in Libyan cash to these mercenaries last week to keep them fighting. But the mercenaries were not happy about how their leaders divvied the money, so someone drove off with a truckload of it out of Tripoli. The next thing you see is these terrorists blowing apart the Libyan National Bank and stealing all the money in its vaults.
It is not difficult to understand why the people of Libya HATE these occupiers. The people know that the only hope for them and their country is the LNA. They love their army, they pray for their army, and they fully support their army.
Lastly, and very importantly: what does Libya taking back its sovereignty from the New World Order mafia mean to the people of other countries? Libya is a small country, population-wise (now down to 5.5 million). It was blown up and occupied by the NWO and its puppets. For this little country to rise, for all of its people to stand and fight to remove the illegal occupation, gives hope to all the other countries occupied by the NWO. Don't think for one minute that the corrupt leaders of the NWO are not pulling their hair out over this cleansing of their proxy army out of Libya. Libya has now become a watershed moment in history against the NWO. The criminals are in a box; no matter how they try to put their lies out in the media, it does not work. There is no way to spin the cleansing of terrorists from Libya as a bad thing.
Here are photos and stills of recent events in Libya, from our sources there and from footage shown in Libyan and regional media. The documents prove the UN-backed government paid the salaries of terrorist mercenaries. Text is ours:
About the authors
James and JoAnne Moriarty were working in Libya's oil industry when NATO's massive bombardment began, and so they witnessed first-hand the so-called 'Libyan Revolution'. They were subsequently invited by an international NGO to participate in a fact-finding mission. Trusted by Libyan political and business leaders, the Moriartys travelled throughout the country for months, observing and documenting events, and personally witnessing numerous unspeakable atrocities. You can find extensive documentation for the Moriartys' claims on their website, libyanwarthetruth.com, where you can also purchase their DVD Escape from Al Qaeda.