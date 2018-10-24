© Kena Betancur/AFP



"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement Wednesday. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Mail bombs intercepted at ex-president Barack Obama's office and home of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. A similar device was sent to billionaire George Soros earlier.The Secret Service said bombs sent to the Clintons in Westchester County, New York and Obama in Washington, DC were intercepted during a routine mail check.Earlier, US media reports said a bomb was found in mail delivered to the house of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, upstate New York.Nick Merrill, Hillary Clinton's Communications Director, tweeted thatwhich apparently explains the contradicting reports about where the package intended for the Clinton's home was stopped.Also on Wednesday, theIt was not immediately clear whether this incident was linked with those involving Obama and the Clintons.There were also conflicting reports aboutThe Secret Service later clarified thatThe White House condemned the "attempted violent attacks" against public figures, branding such actions "despicable." It said those responsible will be held accountable.In Soros' case, an employee noticed the package and called police, who alerted federal law enforcement.Chappaqua is approximately 20 minutes from Bedford, the town where Soros' home is located. Both locations are approximately one hour outside of New York City.