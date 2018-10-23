Police say they have destroyed a suspected explosive device found at the Katonah, NY residence of billionaire George Soros. The bomb was reportedly found in the businessman's mailbox by an employee.A bomb squad was rushed to the scene on Monday afternoon after the employee opened a package,," a Bedford Police Department official told the New York Times.The FBI have announced that they are investigating the incident, but stressed that there was no threat to public safety.Soros, a Hungarian-born political activist, philanthropist and hedge fund billionaire, has been a ferocious critic of US President Donald Trump, calling his presidency a "danger to the world" and the former real estate mogul "a purely temporary phenomenon" that will "disappear" in 2020.The heavyweight investor has alleged that Trump wants to "establish a mafia state" in the US, but won't be able to do it thanks to American law and its people.Over the years, Soros has been pouring millions of dollars to the Democratic Party's pockets. The billionaire has contributed over $15 million backing the Democratic candidates in the upcoming mid-term elections. In July he told the New York Times that for every Trump voter "there is more than one Trump enemy who will be more intent, more determined."Trump has not been holding back either, accusing Soros of being behind the mass protests that marred the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The president alleged that theto demean the reputation of Republican Senators, who overwhelmingly voted along party lines to confirm the divisive candidate.Soros has also been accused by some Republicans of funding a caravan of Honduran migrants that is walking through Mexico towards the US border.