A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred at Bathtub Reef Beach around 1:19 p.m., according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The girl was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center by helicopter with leg injuries, deputies said.

Jessica Marshall, a Stuart resident and mother of two, loves going to Bathtub Reef Beach, which is very popular among children and families.

"I can't imagine the horror," she said. "Everyone's worst fear is a shark bite."

The beach is now shut down for the remainder of the day.