President Trump may not be the most popular president Gallup has ever seen, but his wife is rocking it.

According to a recent Fox News poll, Melania Trump's approval ratings have increased by 14 points since the last poll was taken in December and by 16 points since the first poll was taken in August. While Melania's 51 percent approval rating does not measure up to former First Lady Michelle Obama's (73 percent), she is doing dramatically better than her husband in the polls and is even more popular than former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

While in the White House, Clinton had an approval rating of about 49 percent, which her husband Bill trumped her with his approval rating of 51 percent during the first year of his presidency.

Despite this, Gallup noted it is "not uncommon" for first ladies to be more popular than their husbands, most likely because "their role is far less controversial than that of the president, which often results in less partisan ratings of the first lady."

Back in July 2016, Gallup had Melania's approval rating at 28 percent, the lowest a potential first lady has been rated since 2000. She was least popular among Democrats and minorities. After Melania, the next least favorable potential first lady was John Kerry's wife (31 percent approval), who never made it to the White House.

Melania's favorability has surged across all demographics, most notably among voters under age 45, the most skeptical age group during her husband's campaign. She might not be as popular as former first ladies Michelle Obama or Laura Bush during their first years in the White House, but she sure seems to be getting there.