Society's Child
Poll: Melania Trump is a more popular first lady than Hillary Clinton was
Pardes Seleh
Independent Journal Review
Mon, 10 Jul 2017 00:00 UTC
Independent Journal Review
Mon, 10 Jul 2017 00:00 UTC
Gallup has ever seen, but his wife is rocking it.
According to a recent Fox News poll, Melania Trump's approval ratings have increased by 14 points since the last poll was taken in December and by 16 points since the first poll was taken in August. While Melania's 51 percent approval rating does not measure up to former First Lady Michelle Obama's (73 percent), she is doing dramatically better than her husband in the polls and is even more popular than former First Lady Hillary Clinton.
While in the White House, Clinton had an approval rating of about 49 percent, which her husband Bill trumped her with his approval rating of 51 percent during the first year of his presidency.
Despite this, Gallup noted it is "not uncommon" for first ladies to be more popular than their husbands, most likely because "their role is far less controversial than that of the president, which often results in less partisan ratings of the first lady."
Back in July 2016, Gallup had Melania's approval rating at 28 percent, the lowest a potential first lady has been rated since 2000. She was least popular among Democrats and minorities. After Melania, the next least favorable potential first lady was John Kerry's wife (31 percent approval), who never made it to the White House.
Melania's favorability has surged across all demographics, most notably among voters under age 45, the most skeptical age group during her husband's campaign. She might not be as popular as former first ladies Michelle Obama or Laura Bush during their first years in the White House, but she sure seems to be getting there.
According to a recent Fox News poll, Melania Trump's approval ratings have increased by 14 points since the last poll was taken in December and by 16 points since the first poll was taken in August. While Melania's 51 percent approval rating does not measure up to former First Lady Michelle Obama's (73 percent), she is doing dramatically better than her husband in the polls and is even more popular than former First Lady Hillary Clinton.
While in the White House, Clinton had an approval rating of about 49 percent, which her husband Bill trumped her with his approval rating of 51 percent during the first year of his presidency.
Despite this, Gallup noted it is "not uncommon" for first ladies to be more popular than their husbands, most likely because "their role is far less controversial than that of the president, which often results in less partisan ratings of the first lady."
Back in July 2016, Gallup had Melania's approval rating at 28 percent, the lowest a potential first lady has been rated since 2000. She was least popular among Democrats and minorities. After Melania, the next least favorable potential first lady was John Kerry's wife (31 percent approval), who never made it to the White House.
Melania's favorability has surged across all demographics, most notably among voters under age 45, the most skeptical age group during her husband's campaign. She might not be as popular as former first ladies Michelle Obama or Laura Bush during their first years in the White House, but she sure seems to be getting there.
Reader Comments
What's not to like, Pretty, intelligent, possesses s morals... Versus not very good looking,raging dike,totalitarian whack job,greedy elitist bitch, The obvious contrast has no other option but to favor but Melania.
First real first LADY in a VERY long time. Oh how the times have changed.
First real first LADY in a VERY long time. Oh how the times have changed.
After a very careful review and study of the Zapruder film, I will never call her a lady. You have to go a bit further back than that one.
She's a handsome woman, least I think she is. Oh lord how far Murica has fallen.
scrutinizer And she's not Murican. She's from ex-Yugoslavia, or Slovenia more precisely. :-)
I see a lot of people praising her... just don't overdo on it, please. She's got class and is remarkably beautiful, I'll give you that, but "posesses morals"? Yeah, I'm sure she married Trump for his intelligence and good looks, nothing at all to do with his bank account... We see a lot of Eastern European super models marrying street beggars, don't we? I mean, come on! I would bet money that she is disgusted everytime she has to sleep with him.
Btw, this is not a defense of Hillary, who I think is a loathosome human being. At least Melania didn't kill anyone by voting for wars and isn't corrupt as far as we know.
Btw, this is not a defense of Hillary, who I think is a loathosome human being. At least Melania didn't kill anyone by voting for wars and isn't corrupt as far as we know.
I doubt she does Edouardo
Btw... she was broke... then got pregnant... then then.... oh... she s full of plastic.
Ok guys ... nuf said.
Read The Four Agreements... let s not suppose she s filled with morals
Btw... she was broke... then got pregnant... then then.... oh... she s full of plastic.
Ok guys ... nuf said.
Read The Four Agreements... let s not suppose she s filled with morals
After having seen a number of public condemnations of events she is exposed, doing as she did was very courageous. The reactions she had to her husband falling into line with the swamp dwellers was a very telling bit of feminine commentary. Moral fortitude of these events are worth highlighting.
Nice collar Hill. Oh, the symbolism its in every photo. Look past the obvious and into the truth... DUH!!
A lot of good people - most, in fact - do many things to survive in a pathologized world. Holding youthful indiscretions or survival modes against a person when they are older is really bad form.
As for Alan Reid's comment, what the hell are you talking about?
As for Alan Reid's comment, what the hell are you talking about?
Well for one thing, Wearing funeral garb to visit the pope, that is a blatant obvious one, the many time she has publicly swatted his hand away is shinning through. If you look you can see she is not just tagging along with the program.
Alan, pay attention: you wrote: "After a very careful review and study of the Zapruder film, I will never call her a lady. You have to go a bit further back than that one." That is a very unclear remark. Can you expand on it?
Laura JFK said at a question and answer session at a press gathering: “I do not think it altogether inappropriate to introduce myself to this audience. I am the man who accompanied Jacqueline Kennedy to Paris, and I have enjoyed it.”
An educated woman fluent in French, Spanish, and Italian, the First Lady had dazzled the French by speaking in their native tongue during the diplomatic visit.
Says a lot i think, and can show just how much has been lost since.
An educated woman fluent in French, Spanish, and Italian, the First Lady had dazzled the French by speaking in their native tongue during the diplomatic visit.
Says a lot i think, and can show just how much has been lost since.
Sure i could, But seeing as the damn film has been in the public domain as long as it has, why don't you go and look for your self.
One hint Laura "where there is smoke there is fire'
Jackie never had to answer for events that day whilst she was alive.
Five frame of the film prove some very unpalatable truths about her, and have done so for a very long time, and she is still getting a pass.
Well, not from me that is, but most are unwilling to see and use logic in regards this event.
One hint Laura "where there is smoke there is fire'
Jackie never had to answer for events that day whilst she was alive.
Five frame of the film prove some very unpalatable truths about her, and have done so for a very long time, and she is still getting a pass.
Well, not from me that is, but most are unwilling to see and use logic in regards this event.
Alan Reid I have seen footage, the same footage that claims the driver Bill Greer did it. I don't buy that either. Come on, Jackie Kennedy killed her husband, father of her children, and 35th POTUS? Thats just stretching it too far. WHY would she? If she was in on some plot to kill her husband, then why not just poison him at home, and have it declared a heart attack? Much more discreet, with fewer questions being asked. Black Operators like to operate under the cover of darkness, not in the sun light. Unless they have no choice. They would risk exposure before the crime by even approaching her, no way... too risky. Where she was positioned at the moment JFK received the fatal shot, well she would have to stretch her left hand in front of JFKs head, to administer the fatal shot. That would be rather obvious in the film. The fatal shot came from the front, and right, and Jackie Kennedy could not have done that from her position, without it being blatantly obvious, which it is not. Why not shoot him in the left side of the head? That would be the easy option, under the triple underpass, away from prying eyes and camera lenses? Why did Bill Greer hit the brakes at that spot, to get the job done, if the killer was in the car? They had all the time between Dealy Plaza and Parkland hospital to finish him off.
So what are you saying, SHE shot JFK?! Hey Anything is possible I guess, probable is another thing lol
I thought it was pretty damn heroic of her sliding back on the trunk picking up the piece of his skull. Unless she was really trying to get out of the vehicle and slipped lol
So true lady in your view would what, shriek and wail and curl into a ball?...
I thought it was pretty damn heroic of her sliding back on the trunk picking up the piece of his skull. Unless she was really trying to get out of the vehicle and slipped lol
So true lady in your view would what, shriek and wail and curl into a ball?...
I agree with others that have studied the event. The things recorded and stand in that record prove what they have found to be true.
Look it up for yourself. Watch those five frames. read the Jackie shot JFK research and see if you come away with any respect for her..
Look it up for yourself. Watch those five frames. read the Jackie shot JFK research and see if you come away with any respect for her..
I will take your word for it. I was never really in to all the JFK stuff about WHO did it. Why was more interesting. We know who did it. THEM. They eye on the pyramid. Plenty of reasons, too bad he underestimated THEM.
"It's 'staged event' taken to a new level. We began noticing a lot of this after Sandy Hook. Those crying 'fake blood' and 'HOAX!' began applying it to past events."
Arch kitsch exponent, most vociferous crier of the word 'wolf' and very young girl fancier Miles Mathis is one the worst offenders for this sort of thing. Here's one: "JOHN LENNON FAKED HIS OWN DEATH!!!". He then goes on to produce photographs of some random unconvincing Lennon impersonator with a stick-on nose and Trotsky specs to support his whacked out thesis. What was the other one? Oh yeah... "THE MANSON GANG WERE REALLY THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY!!!!' All members having been on a retainer since 1970, contracted to show up in orange for show parole hearings every once in a while, whilst Sharon Tate lives the high life for decades with a new face, and then photographs of someone who is not Sharon Tate are then produced as proof that Sharon Tate had plastic surgery. Utterly ridiculous garbage appealing to people with a major lack of something or other, desperate to fill a hole with another hole.
Arch kitsch exponent, most vociferous crier of the word 'wolf' and very young girl fancier Miles Mathis is one the worst offenders for this sort of thing. Here's one: "JOHN LENNON FAKED HIS OWN DEATH!!!". He then goes on to produce photographs of some random unconvincing Lennon impersonator with a stick-on nose and Trotsky specs to support his whacked out thesis. What was the other one? Oh yeah... "THE MANSON GANG WERE REALLY THE PARTRIDGE FAMILY!!!!' All members having been on a retainer since 1970, contracted to show up in orange for show parole hearings every once in a while, whilst Sharon Tate lives the high life for decades with a new face, and then photographs of someone who is not Sharon Tate are then produced as proof that Sharon Tate had plastic surgery. Utterly ridiculous garbage appealing to people with a major lack of something or other, desperate to fill a hole with another hole.
Highland Fleet Lute "That is Patti/Sharon in front of a picture of Sharon, in about 1992. You can see that the resemblance is very close. Most can see that it is the same person, even without being given the clue. Patti/Sharon just wears less make-up than Sharon did. Patti/Sharon didn't even have to change her hair color, even though neither Sharon nor Patti are natural blondes. Patti/Sharon wanted to become a blonde again, and after a certain amount of time, she felt free to do so. She felt secure enough to do whatever she wanted, including going on TV and doing interviews. Unfortunately, she made one mistake. She went on TV with her hair up, and I saw her left ear."
LOL.
LOL.
Poll: Melania Trump is a more popular first lady than Hillary Clinton wasPresident Trump may not be the most popular president Gallup has ever seen, but his wife is rocking it. According to a recent Fox News poll, Melania Trump's approval ratings have increased by 14...