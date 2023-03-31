© David Simonds

Paper records, such as those used by the company at the heart of Farmers Weekly's investigation, are easily manipulated.



Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, said: "The trouble with paper is evidence can be destroyed in a way it cannot with a digital trace.



"A lot of the smaller companies can't afford to put that infrastructure in, but I think there comes a point where you just have to make people do it.





The manufacturer at the heart of Farmers Weekly's investigation was able to exploit the fact that its customers operated independently and only audited their own supply chains.



A request for total mass balance would have picked up the fraud much sooner.



British farmers are being ripped off by an industrial-scale country-of-origin fraud in a scandal that has engulfed almost the entire food retail sector, as well as some major food service outlets.An in-depth investigation by Farmers Weekly has revealed thatThe processor, which cannot be named for legal reasons,Other products such as, posing a serious food safety risk.Two former employees also said theIndustry leaders approached for comment have said Farmers Weekly's investigation should act as a "wake-up call" for the sector and questioned the response of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and National Food Crime Unit (NFCU)., but at least one source claimed to have sent photographs and information about the practices to the FSA several years before that.Meat processed by the company ended up in products such as ready meals, quiches, sandwiches and other produce sold in Tesco, Asda, Co-op, Morrisons and Marks & Spencer.Food manufacturer and distributor Oscar Mayer, which supplies Sainsbury's, Aldi, Ikea, Subway and airline food producer Dnata, was another customer, as were major brands Princes and BidFood.Bakkavor was a customer until 2019.Schools, hospitals, care homes and prisons were also indirectly supplied, with one source alleging the most rotten meat would end up there."I used to tell them about it," they said.There is no suggestion that any of the processor's customers were aware of the criminal practices, whichOne former employee said: "They did surprise audits, but they've got 15 minutes to be in. I've been there before when that's happened."It was 6am and they're knocking on the front door to come in. The first thing they do is bring them in, give them a cup of tea."By that time, there's a text message come down to one of the phones [and] everybody is on the job, pushing stuff onto lorries, getting rid of them. So when they walk in, it's all nice."Another source said, employees would push any suspect product around the top of the circle-shaped factory."The auditor would be walking round with the management and they would get employees to push it round at the same time, so they never met it," they said.Prior to 2018, some of the meat that wasn't seen by auditors would be hidden in, but its location was eventually reported to authorities, which forced the processor to put it on the site plan.This incident led to "a lot of supplier audits", according to one source.Almost all of the former employees Farmers Weekly has spoken to said"It was all one big fiddle," said a source.The businessin the world.One source said they were 100% confident that all the retailers the company supplied have been victims of country-of-origin fraud.For pork, the price differential between British and imported product could be as high as a few pounds a kilo.Another former employee claimed, at one point, EU bacon medallions were being bought at £1/kg and sold on, as British, for about £12/kg.Farmers Weekly has seen evidence that showed Danish pork, which was only allowed to be sold on the mainland of China, was delivered to the factory.Other products, such as ox tongue sold direct to Morrisons, were subject to the same fraud.A source said: "What they are supposed to do is buy it from Woodheads [Brothers Meat Company]. They are basically owned by Morrisons."We would then buy that ox tongue to send them, but then also we could buy a small bit from other approved suppliers."Obviously,with the Woodheads. But then on the traceability again, everything would say Woodheads."According to one source,, which were hidden in the factory and could be used to trace product in case of a food poisoning outbreak.All of Farmers Weekly's sources say employees knew about the widescale criminality taking place, butsaid one source."There aren't many places around here. It was either shut up, carry on or get out."Now, sources are speaking out to clear their conscience."It used to get me to a point where, we're going to kill someone, we're going to kill someone'," said one.Another said: "There were days I'd sit outside in my car crying because I didn't want to go in. It was that bad."There is also a fear among some sources, which Farmers Weekly believes is rooted in fact, that"You wonder if there's anyone else," said one. "They've learned it from somewhere haven't they."Darren Davies, head of the Food Standards Agency's (FSA) National Food Crime Unit, said: "The FSA's National Food Crime Unit is carrying out a criminal investigation into how a supplier was allegedly providing products labelled as British when they were in fact sourced from elsewhere."This is a complex and live investigation and we are looking into all new lines of enquiry with our partner organisations, including any potential food hygiene breaches at the premises. If any evidence of a food safety risk is found, then necessary action will be taken."The FSA advised retailers last year to check their cooked meat supply chain and to apply extra due diligence in their checks. We don't give out these alerts without a reason."We will not name the supplier while we painstakingly gather evidence to support our investigation so as not to prejudice any possible future action by the courts."As a national regulator, we are the last line of defence. At a time when, it is vital that everyone involved in the food system remains extra vigilant to ensure that food is safe and what it says it is."The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers' (Aims) membership includes processors of all sizes.Norman Bagley, the group's head of operations, said: "Reading the response from Darren Davies, head of the Food Standard Agency's NFCU [National Food Crime Unit], we note that they alerted retailers, possibly via the secure Food Industry Intelligence Network [FIIN] members area in May 2022, some five months after first advising the FSA board about there being a live high-level food fraud investigation."The FIIN has, according to its website, just 58 members from a supply chain of thousands of food business operators."It is inexcusable that food manufacturers and food service businesses, some of whom supply some of