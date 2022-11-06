© Reach Plc



We warned 10 months ago that producers would pause or halt production if they weren't paid a fair price for their product

The UK is experiencing a shortage of eggs and the situation is only getting worse, it has been claimed. Shoppers are already seeing empty shelves as avian flu continues to hit the 'broken' egg market.Signs seen in Sainsbury's and Wetherspoons report supply problems, and some shoppers in Aldi have also struggled to pick up their favourite dozen.John Moore, from Knowl End Farm, in Todmorden, said: "There are massive issues. There is a very big shortage of eggs and supermarkets and suppliers are short of eggs which is forcing the price up and up and up.It will get to a point where people stop using eggs.", including eggs. And are "confident that our networks are strong enough to ensure that this will continue."But Helen Watts, fromShe added: "There is a shortage - it's generally across the country."Mr Moore also said a third of turkeys due to go on Christmas dinner plates have been culled. And he warned: "The costs to the country -s, unnecessarily adding to the cost-of-living crisis we are currently involved in."as a result of the largest outbreak of avian flu on record. AndCoupled with spiralling feed and energy costs, many producers are being pushed to breaking point. And with, the industry is facing a potential crisis and, for shoppers, the potential for more empty shelves.Agricultural and environmental consultancy company ADAS put. The British Free Range Egg Producers ­Association says this "unsustainability" has led to some producers being forced to quit.A spokesperson for the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said: "Suggestions of egg shortages would not come as a surprise to BFREPA, although we are yet to independently substantiate the anecdotal reports we are hearing.And CEO Robert Gooch said: "We knowin the 12 months to September, and rising food prices was the key contributor. Farmers have seen small rises in the price they are paid for their eggs, but it's nowhere near enough for their businesses to be sustainable. We need the whole industry to collaborate and try and fix this broken market."National Farmers' Union poultry board chair James Mottershead said avian influenza is continuing to devastate poultry businesses. And they have told Defra the number of healthy and suspected birds calculated for compensation purposes should be made at the point of disease confirmation."If the calculation does not take place at this point there is a risk that previously healthy birds will become infected before government culling begins, particularly where there is a delay to culling.," he said. "As a result, producers may not be fully compensated for the losses of those birds."We are seeking urgent clarification from Defra as to how its latest policy change will resolve the issues which members are facing. At a time when poultry producers are already struggling with skyrocketing production costs, it's imperative that this issue is urgently addressed to protect the future of the poultry sector and ensure a secure supply of quality, affordable poultry meat and eggs in the future."A Defra spokesperson said they understand the difficulties avian flu is causing farmers. "That's why we've announced a package of support including quicker compensation payments, as well as stepping up biosecurity rules to minimise the risk of the disease spreading," they added.Supermarkets Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda, Tesco and Lidl as well as pub chain Wetherspoons were contacted for comment about the reported supply issues.