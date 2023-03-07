Comment: The West's dietary guidelines are fairly skewed already - favoring detrimental carbohydrates over optimal animal products - but this propaganda push for insects is another level of sinister.
In January, the EU approved house crickets and the larvae of lesser mealworms for human consumption in powder and other dried forms as part of a drive to limit the impact animal farming has on the environment.
Insects, which are a popular food choice in many parts of the world, are rich in protein and require much less land and water than meat to produce.
Comment: At least in the Western world, bugs of various kinds were a last resort during times of hunger and famine; and for good reason, people knew that humans weren't designed to eat them. In more recent times, research has shown that farmed insects are riddled with parasites, and the chitin of which their bodies are often composed is indigestible, and likely harmful, to humans.
But Krzysztof Cieciora, a deputy agriculture minister, told the state-owned Radio Lodz on Friday that the debate on the inclusion of insects in foods being sold in the EU is the beginning of "a battle, a food war."
"They are trying to change trends," he went on to say.
Comment: Indeed. As the establishment proved with the lockdowns, their behavioral engineers can get many people to do the most ridiculous, and grotesque, things; and even those that don't participate can be easily silenced.
"I believe the debate is still ahead," he said, adding that he expected an aggressive campaign promoting the consumption of insects and insect-based products.
"Overturning dietary values in the West is becoming a serious element of discussion," he said.
"Of course, we don't agree to these alternatives," he said. "We don't agree for someone to tell us what and how much we should eat."
Cieciora said the Polish cabinet was critical of using insects as food and vowed that the government "will protect traditional food values and the freedom of choice."
Poland would not ban food products made from insects, he added, but such products must be clearly labelled.
Comment: Which, with soaring inflation, means that the poor and vulnerable will end up eating them anyway.
EU regulations already require such labelling.
According to the UN, the meat and dairy industry is responsible for 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
