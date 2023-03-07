© Marcin Obara/PAP



A Polish deputy agriculture minister has criticised the EU's recent approval of two types of insects for use in food products, sayingIn January, the EU approved house crickets and the larvae of lesser mealworms for human consumption in powder and other dried forms as part of a drive to limit the impact animal farming has on the environment.Insects, which are a popular food choice in many parts of the world, are rich in protein and require much less land and water than meat to produce.But Krzysztof Cieciora, a deputy agriculture minister, told the state-owned Radio Lodz on Friday thathe went on to say.he said, adding that he expected an aggressive campaign promoting the consumption of insects and insect-based products."Overturning dietary values in the West is becoming a serious element of discussion," he said.EU regulations already require such labelling.According to the UN, the meat and dairy industry is responsible for 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.