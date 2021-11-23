Boris Johnson has been criticised by senior business leaders and Conservative MPs for a "rambling" speech to top industry figures that saw him extensively praise Peppa Pig World, compare himself to Moses and imitate the noise of an accelerating car.The prime minister's sprawling address to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) was accused of lacking seriousness and professionalism. Johnsonas he shuffled the printed pages on his podium.Some hoped the speech would be a chance for Johnson to announce proper policy in the pursuit of his "levelling up" agenda. However, the speech at the Port of Tyne near South ShieldsOne of Johnson's lengthier tangents was aboutdedicated to a children's cartoon character, which he opined on in an apparent dig at civil servants and the BBC.He said that "the true driver of growth is not the government", but the private sector, whose energy and originality the prime minister praised. To illustrate this, he explained: "Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World. Hands up if you've been to Peppa Pig World!Even if they're a bit stereotypical about Daddy Pig."Johnson explained that the "real lesson" he learned on the visit was that the popularity of. Johnson said the TV show "was rejected by the BBC and has now been exported to 180 countries" and now worth £6bn. "I think that is pure genius, don't you? No government in the world, no Whitehall civil servant, would conceivably have come up with Peppa."However, senior business figures and some Tory MPs were deeply unimpressed. One senior backbencher said it was a "mess", while another told the Guardian: "I thought today's performance was the most embarrassing by a Conservative prime minister since last week's PMQs.Juergen Maier, vice-chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and a former chief executive of Siemens, told the Guardian it was a "failed speech". He saidBut he said: "It was. It was a ramble. There was lots of disjointed initiatives, some that obviously had no relevance at all ... As a businessperson passionate about reindustrialising the north, it was just a huge disappointment."Kitty Ussher, of business leaders' group the Institute of Directors, said Johnson's speech offered little to inspire confidence and wasin places. "What business leaders want more than anything is a calm and reassuring macroeconomic environment that gives them the confidence to invest for the future. We haven't seen much of that in the reporting of the prime minister's speech."Two other business figures who watched the speech said they were surprised by Johnson's promotion of Peppa Pig World, which is located more than 300 miles from Johnson's home."It was interesting thatand then talk about levelling up," said Michael Stirrup, chief executive of IT consultancy Waterstons. "It shows a bit of a lack of understanding, I think.""I wasn't expecting a Peppa Pig reference," said Neil Whittaker, director of marketing and communications at national training firm Learning Curve Group.Labour called it "shambolic" and proof of how unseriously Johnson takes business. The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, commented:Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said businesses needed clarity, but all they got was "rambling" from Johnson. He added: "The prime minister famously said he was going to 'F' business - the least he could do is to deliver a decent F-ing speech."After the speech, Johnson was asked if he was OK by a journalist. The prime minister defended his performance, saying: "I think that people got the vast majority of the points I wanted to make, and I thought it went over well."