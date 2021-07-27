© Yui Mok/PAMiles Brignall



UK house pricesand are 30% higher than the peak they reached before the 2008 financial crisis, according to the latest snapshot of the market.The property website Zoopla saidIt said the sharp increase had come asZoopla also said theThe findings echoed a study published on Monday by a rival property firm, NAEA Propertymark, which said that, as fewer buyers fought for limited available stock.It noted the 40% figure was the highest on record, although it also said the average number of sales agreed per estate agent branch fell very slightly in June, down from 12 to 11 in May. Last week Rightmove said frenzied buyer activity was driving the market ever higher.Propertymark's chief policy adviser, Mark Hayward, said"We are very firmly still in a strong sellers' market; properties are being snapped up swiftly and at record high prices. We do anticipate a rebalancing of the market over the coming months as the stamp duty holiday continues to be phased out and people return to normality," he said.According to the latest snapshot from Zoopla,Zoopla said it expected price growth to edge upwards to 6% in the coming months, before easing back to 4-5% towards the end of the year as the impact of extended stamp duty unwinds.