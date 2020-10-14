© AFP



'Aggressive' policy

The eurozone economy will suffer a historic crash in 2020, but not as badly as first expected, IMF data showed on Tuesday as it warned of a slow recovery.The IMF said the eurozone economy would contract by a staggering 8.3 percent this year, a free fall not seen since the 1930s Great Depression.However this was an improvement on the 10.2 percent drop predicted in June and before the European economy stirred back into action over the summer months.With as yet no medical solution to the pandemic, the IMF warned that the economy would only expand by 5.2 percent in 2021, weaker than the 6.0 percent predicted in June.The data for this year was better than the EU's own July forecast that said the eurozone economy would plunge by 8.7 percent in 2020.The European Union was far more optimistic for 2021, seeing a 6.1 percent expansion, nearly a full point stronger than the IMF's forecast., the IMF said, as demand from Asia remained sustained., with a 5.9 percent recovery in 2021, the fund said.It noted that a failure to forge a trade deal by December 31 "would increase business costs and could disrupt long-standing cross-border production arrangements."The IMF said the situation could have been worse andof the pandemic.It singled outas the kind of measure that sends the right signal that the economy could be helped.It also noted the"These aggressive policy countermeasures have played a vital role in supporting sentiment andCOVID-19 s," the IMF said.It also underlined that strength of the euro, especially against the globally dominant dollar.In the April to September period, "the euro appreciated by close to four percent on improving economic prospects and slower increases in COVID-19 cases."The IMF said the slump in growth for Europe will be deeper than that of the United States, where the recession will only fall to 4.3 percent this year, with growth of 3.1 percent next year., the IMF said.