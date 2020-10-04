The oil company Royal Dutch Shell and TSB bank on Thursday announced almost 10,000 job losses between them.

"These are viable businesses

the restrictions the government has imposed on them,"

"This wasn't by accident - it was by design.

More than a third of UK employers plan to make staff redundant over the next three months, according to research warning of a cascade of job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.With a month to go until the end of the government furlough scheme on 31 October,The Labour party and the TUC said the findings showed that the government needed to do more to protect UK workers' jobs.Economists and politicians from across the political spectrum are increasingly concerned over the prospects for British workersand the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hits during the winter.The poll commissioned by Acas, the public body that resolves employment disputes,The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, last week announced that the government would pay up to 22% of the wages of workers on reduced hours under a new job support scheme, with the employer supplying 55% of the staff member's pay if they work a third of their normal hours. However, the scheme has faced criticism. The Resolution Foundation thinktank noted "avoidable design flaws" that mean that under the scheme it is more expensive to retain two workers on a part-time basis, rather than retaining one of the workers full time and making the other redundant.Sunak said it was not sustainable to continue to support jobs as much as, while last week several economists warned that Sunak's new scheme would do little to prevent more than 1 million workers losing their jobs.Anneliese Dodds, the shadow chancellor, said Sunak was "forcing small businesses to choose which staff to keep and which to fire". She has also criticised his focus on supporting "only viable jobs" at a time when many companies are restricted in the number of workers they can bring back.that just need support to cope withDodds said. "They pinned their hopes on the chancellor to deliver, but he's pulling up the drawbridge at the worst possible time.Frances O'Grady, the general secretary of the TUC, the umbrella body for UK trade unions, stood beside Sunak at Downing Street last week as he announced the new scheme. However, in response to the survey findings, she said that the scheme "cannot be a standalone intervention" and called for industry-specific support, alongside investment in new jobs in green infrastructure."Ministers must urgently work with unions and business on a wider support package for the hardest hit parts of the economy," she said. "Industries like aviation, retail, the arts and hospitality need targeted help now."A Treasury spokesman highlighted the support still available to companies, including emergency loans, VAT payment deferments, business rates holidays and rebates for sick pay.The spokesman said: "Our support for business has reached, and continues to reach, millions of firms. The job support scheme is designed to protect jobs in businesses facing lower demand over the winter due to Covid, and is just one form of support on offer to employers during this difficult period."We're also continuing to innovate in supporting incomes and employment through our plan for jobs announced in July, helping employees get back to work through a £1,000 retention bonus and creating new roles for young people with our kickstart scheme."