Foreign visitors may still fly into Madrid.

New restrictions that took effect Friday evening to limit coronavirus infections will destroy 18,000 jobsThe administration is seeking to overturn a series of curbs imposed by the national government including closing bars and cutting restaurant capacity to 50%.allow trips to work, taking children to school and medical appointments.The regional government adopted the new curbs while seeking a court injunction to suspend them, arguing thatSpain has the fastest infection rate in the continent, which its government has blamed largely on family gatherings and social events, particularly among youth. Police broke up a party last night in a Madrid suburb, with 200 attendees in a single house, for violating health rules.