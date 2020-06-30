© REUTERS/Nick Oxford



Nearly half of the population is still out of a job showing just how far the U.S. labor market has to heal in the wake of the coronavirus.



The employment-population ratio — the number of employed people as a percentage of the U.S. adult population — plunged to 52.8% in May, meaning 47.2% of Americans are jobless, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. As the coronavirus-induced shutdowns tore through the labor market, the share of population employed dropped sharply from a recent high of 61.2% in January, farther away from a post-war record of 64.7% in 2000.

"To get the employment-to-population ratio back to where it was at its peak in 2000 we need to create 30 million jobs," Torsten Slok, Deutsche Bank's chief economist, said in an email.

continue to file new claims for unemployment benefits each and every week

And more job losses are coming

Twelve midsize to large corporations - all with more than $10 million in debt - filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the third week of June, another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and continued trouble in America's oil industry.



The filings represent the highest weekly total of the year, and experts believe this is just the beginning of a bankruptcy tsunami that will wash over the country's largest companies this summer and then drench both smaller businesses and individuals if government stimulus money dries up.

At least 24 oil and gas companies filed from April through June - nearly twice as many as during the first three months of the year, according to Haynes and Boone LLP, an international law firm based in Texas. Four of those companies - Texas-based NorthEast Gas Generation, Colorado-based Extraction Oil & Gas, and Chisolm Oil and Gas and Chesapeake Energy, which are both from Oklahoma - filed in the last two weeks of June.



"This trend should continue through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021," said Charles Beckham, a partner in Haynes and Boone's restructuring practice.

World trade in goods plunged by 12% in April from March, after having already dropped 2.4% in March from February. This plunge of the Merchandise World Trade Monitor, released by CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, was by far the largest month-to-month drop in the history of the data going back to 2000.

At least 14 states have paused or rolled back their reopening plans as the United States sees a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.



With July 4 celebrations approaching, officials are trying not to repeat scenes from Memorial Day, when thousands flocked to beaches, bars and parties while experts cautioned that crowds could lead to spikes in cases down the road.