As we continue to observe the ever-encroaching signs of 'woke' thinking, ideology, language, behavior, and political policy in western society we find it necessary to take a step back and ask ourselves: what is wokism actually a sign of? What undergirds it, stratifies it and gives its "power"? And more specifically, what are the underlying psychological conditions and deficiencies among so many - that make this virulent and dangerous movement what its come to be as we're seeing it today?Today on MindMatters we dissect wokism using the lens of ponerology. Wokism isn't just a bad idea. It's a mask for something much worse, just as communism and fascism were in the twentieth century.