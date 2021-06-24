woke
As we continue to observe the ever-encroaching signs of 'woke' thinking, ideology, language, behavior, and political policy in western society we find it necessary to take a step back and ask ourselves: what is wokism actually a sign of? What undergirds it, stratifies it and gives its "power"? And more specifically, what are the underlying psychological conditions and deficiencies among so many - that make this virulent and dangerous movement what its come to be as we're seeing it today?

Today on MindMatters we dissect wokism using the lens of ponerology. Wokism isn't just a bad idea. It's a mask for something much worse, just as communism and fascism were in the twentieth century.


