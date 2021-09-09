© “Allegory of Bad Government,” by Ambrogio Lorenzetti; painted ca. 1338-1340.

"After universities had been emptied of enemies, they had to be filled with ostensible supporters: students from underprivileged social strata who would reward the regime with loyalty for upward social mobility. During the early breakthrough periods in Soviet history, preference was given to students of 'worker and peasant background'" (p. 3).

The fact is, social justice ideology, with roots in "gender theory," "critical race theory," and the ever-growing list of unscientific "studies" departments, is a Trojan horse

The History of

Political Ponerology

"The general inability to recognize the psychological type of such individuals causes immense suffering, mass terror, violent oppression, genocide and the decay of civilization... As long as the suggestive [i.e., hypnotic, "spellbinding"] power of the psychopath is not confronted with facts and with moral and practical consequences of his doctrine, entire social groups may succumb to his demagogic appeal" (The Dynamics of Concepts, pp. 40, 47).

" Methods are developed for spreading dissension between groups (as in the maxim "divide et impera" [divide and rule]). Treason and deceit in politics are given justification and are presented as positive values. Principles of taking advantage of concrete situations are also developed. Political murder, execution of opponents, concentration camps and genocide are the product of political systems at the level of primary integration [i.e., psychopathy]."(Multilevelness of Emotional and Instinctive Functions, pp. 33, 153)

"Perhaps because of the strength of the old professoriate there, the breaking down of universities went furthest in Poland. ... Restructuring shifted academic resources away from the humanities and social sciences. Previously, one could study philosophy at any university in Poland, save the state university (UMCS) in Lublin. Now, studies in philosophy, psychology, or pedagogy were possible only in Warsaw" (pp. 60-61).

What Is Ponerology?

the Soviets proceeded to completely destroy the existing social structure and replace it with something fundamentally new and different.

"Lenin worked by a principle of anti-empathy, and this approach was to define Soviet ethics. I know of no other society, except those modeled on the one Lenin created, where schoolchildren were taught that mercy, kindness, and pity are vices. After all, these feelings might lead one to hesitate shooting a class enemy or denouncing one's parents. The word 'conscience' went out of use, replaced by 'consciousness' (in the sense of Marxist-Leninist ideological consciousness)."

"All the scamps and the village bullies, who had not done a stroke of honest work in their life, suddenly blossomed forth as the accredited members of the Communist Party, and swaggered with special armbands and badges and the peculiar caps ... which seemed to be the hallmark of the Chinese Red" (quoted in Frank Dikötter, The Tragedy of Liberation: A History of the Chinese Revolution 1945-1957, p. 197).

"He spoke with zeal, but there was nothing scientific about it: he failed to distinguish between scientific concepts and popular beliefs. He treated such borderline notions as though they were wisdom that could not be doubted. For ninety minutes each week, he flooded us with naive, presumptuous paralogistics and a pathological view of world and human affairs. We were treated with contempt and poorly controlled hatred. Since scoffing and making jokes could entail dreadful consequences, we had to listen attentively and with the utmost gravity" (Political Ponerology, ch. 5, forthcoming).

"[T]hese ideas mutated, solidified, and were made politically actionable in a set of new Theories that emerged in the late 1980s and 1990s ["applied postmodernism"].  [B]eginning around 2010, [the second evolution of these ideas] asserted the absolute truth of the postmodern principles and themes ["reified postmodernism"].  This change occurred when scholars and activists combined the existing Theories and Studies into a simple, dogmatic methodology, best known simply as 'Social Justice scholarship'" (p. 17).

"Grey-haired Europeans living in the U.S. today are struck by the similarity between these phenomena and the ones dominating Europe at the times of their youth [i.e., pre-WWI]."

"Only few Americans seem to understand that we, here in the United States, are living in a totalitarian reality, or one that is quickly approaching it. Any visitor from a country formerly behind the totalitarian Iron Curtain quickly notices that the lack of freedom in today's America is, in many respects, greater than what he had experienced under socialism  the behavior of today's Americans is painfully reminiscent of the old Homo Sovieticus, and even more of the Chinese man of the period of the Cultural Revolution" (pp. 1, 12).

"In the West today, we are living under decadent, pre-totalitarian conditions. Social atomization, widespread loneliness, the rise of ideology, widespread loss of faith in institutions, and other factors leave society vulnerable to the totalitarian temptation to which both Russia and Germany succumbed in the previous century" (p. 93).