Iran has confirmed that its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has foiled an attempt by American forces to intercept an oil tanker, and that the vessel is now back in Iranian waters.Earlier Iran's state-owned Press TV said the IRGC had successfully chased off American forces in the Sea of Oman, and accused the US of attempting to steal Iranian oil.The IRGC had "thwarted" an attempt by the US to take command of a giant oil tanker and moved it back into Iranian waters, the broadcaster said. Press TV's live news show reported that helicopters had pursued the vessel.The Mehr News Agency said, and that footage would be published shortly. It reported thatThe US barred Iranian oil exports as part of the crippling series of sanctions it imposed on Tehran following former president Donald Trump's unilateral decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear pact, which put constraints on Iran's atomic ambitions. The US also threatened to sanction any country that purchased Iranian oil.