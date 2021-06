© AFP



Pakistan-Saudi tensions

Saudi Arabia has agreed to restart oil aid to Pakistan in an effort to steer Islamabad away from Iranian influence, Pakistani officials told the Financial Times.A senior Pakistani official told the newspaper that the deal,"Saudi Arabia's support will come through deferred payments [on oil] and the Saudis are looking to resume their investment plans in Pakistan."Relations between the two longtime allies soured last summer whenRelations between the two countries appeared to ease after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Saudi Arabia in May and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.However, Fahad Rauf, head of equity research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said any "amount of dollars helps because time and again we face a current account crisis. And."In recent months, Saudi Arabia has embarked on a diplomatic shift, ending a three-year blockade on Gulf neighbour Qatar, as Riyadh works to counter regional foe Iran's influence in the region.In recent years, Islamabad's ties with Riyadh had been beset with problems in addition to the incident over the issue of Kashmir.In 2015, Pakistan refused to send its troops to fight in the Saudi-led coalition's war against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.In 2019, under pressure from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan cancelled a planned visit to Malaysia, where Middle East leaders including Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad al-Thani, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended a summit of Muslim-majority nations outside the scope of the Riyadh-led OIC.The frayed ties came at a period in which Pakistan developed closer ties with Turkey and Khan created a strong relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey had become the fourth-largest source of arms to Pakistan, surpassing the United States.