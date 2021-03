© Bloomberg



"In some cases, we have not sanctioned [China] because of the impact on our economy. If we hit hard, they could retaliate," said another U.S. official.

China has sharply increased its imports of oil from Iran and Venezuela in a challenge to two Biden administration foreign-policy priorities, according to U.S. officials, undermining key diplomatic leverage Washington needs to restart long-stalled negotiations., according to commodities-data company Kpler.That trend is confirmed by other shipping trackers, some of which see those sales at 1 million barrels a day."If it sells 1 million barrels a day at current prices, Iran has no incentive to negotiate," said Sara Vakhshouri, president of Washington-based SVB Energy International and an expert on Iran's oil industry.President Biden's administration has sought to engage with Iran to return to a 2015 nuclear deal that was exited by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump . But Tehran has rebuffed overtures so far.regime into holding credible democratic elections, also are growing, according to London financial data provider Refinitiv.Rising oil shipments to China, Iranian and Venezuelan officials said, followed Mr. Biden's offer of relief to Iran in return for the country's compliance with an international nuclear agreement and to Venezuela if it organized free elections. Mr. Trump pursued a policy of escalating sanctions pressure against both countries. flouting international sanctions on North Korea and is no longer trying to hide some of its smuggling activity as it seeks to help Pyongyang, U.S. officials said recently.Combined with rising oil prices, the developments, these people said."The informal Chinese purchases have reduced the need to negotiate on oil sanctions" for Tehran, one Iran-focused U.S. official said.A State Department spokeswoman dismissed the idea that the Biden administration would ease sanctions without action by Tehran to comply with the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA."We are ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with JCPOA commitments, which would of course include lifting sanctions on Iranian oil exports," she said. "But our current Iran-related sanctions remain in effect unless and until they are lifted as part of a diplomatic process, and.""There were certain problems with money transfers. So we had to come up with certain plans, methods for bringing in the oil export revenues, and we recently had a breakthrough," Mr. Jahangiri was quoted as saying by state-run news agency IRNA.Kpler analyst Homayoun Falakshahi said ship tracking showedOfficials from Sinopec and the Chinese embassy in Washington didn't return requests for comment.In exchange, the U.S. wants Iran to comply with the nuclear deal despite repeated breaches and wants to tighten controls on Tehran's ballistic program and other efforts that weren't covered under the original nuclear agreement.Meanwhile,For the U.S.-China relationship, already strained by a range of security and economic disputes, Beijing's crude trade with two of Washington's top foes adds another major irritant."This is a complex relationship and maybe the most consequential relationship for both of our countries, and it has adversarial aspects, it has competitive aspects, and it has cooperative aspects," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week.U.S. officials have reminded China that firms helping import oil from Iran risk sanctions and say Beijing could face punishment over its Venezuelan trade . The State Department declined to comment on its communications with China.for the Maduro government, the official said.Others, however, say the administration will also be careful to balance such policies with American economic interests. Biden administration officials are meeting Chinese counterparts for the first time this week in Alaska.