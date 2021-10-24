NewsReal: World on the Brink - Mass Acceptance of Tyranny Augurs Doom
Sott.net
Sun, 24 Oct 2021 00:00 UTC
Also, what is the purpose or substance behind 'Build Back Better'? Why did (mostly Western) leaders start spouting it, and could it have anything to do with China's 'One Belt One Road' masterplan?
Finally, what is up with so many of those who have taken the shot being so so cruel towards those who haven't? They're protected against the 'rona now, so... what is REALLY motivating them to pressure others into getting it?
** Podcast begins at 03:47 **
Running Time: 01:31:33
Download: MP3 — 62.9 MB
If The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee. Show Notes
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reckons hyperinflation is coming
'Virus gonna virus', Alex Berenson / substack
'Kamala Harris engages with heckler during New York speech', The Hill
Harris interrupted during 'Build Back Better' speech
'NIH Admits to Funding Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan, Says EcoHealth Violated Reporting Requirements', National Review
Pharmaceutical Fraud Compilation
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admits government policy is to create two-tier society
'Get the booster jab to save Christmas, Britons urged as country faces Covid 'crunch point'', The Telegraph
'Darker skies and colder weather provide perfect conditions... for Covid-19 to thrive', The Guardian
'Bring back social distancing to avoid a meltdown, says top scientist', The Times of London
'People vaccinated against Covid-19 less likely to die from any cause, study finds', CNN
'Judge bans Ottawa mother from advising son against COVID-19 vaccine', Ottawa Citizen
'UK faces biggest cancer crisis in HISTORY: 60,000 YEARS of life will be lost', The Express
White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11, Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister announcing his govt has partnered with Pfizer to vaccinate all children aged 5 -11
'JFK assassination documents: White House issues memo postponing disclosure, citing Covid', CNN
'Fact Check-Biden talked about corporations not paying 'a cent' in town hall hand gesture moment', Reuters
Reader Comments
It's quite simple, actually: misery LOVES company........
And I'm not giving them a choice.
[Link]
It's like that time you went to war with Iraq, stupid enough to fight a war on behalf of corporation, governance, like ww2, where both germans and israeli citizens (note, citizens) were scapegoated as the problem, even today. You sit in denial and you try to take it out on the innocent.
I put up some SERIOUS walls and close gates. The vaccinated try to shun me? Fucking hilarious, try blocking my reach. You'll have to try and avoid the sun eternally.
[Link]
Lyrics:
[Link]
"On their long journey that leads them toward the light;
Winston Smith shall be their guide
They are trying so hard to believe that two and two makes five
Reason won't concuss the irrevocable truth
And if there's contradiction:
Keep the faith, burn the proof
...
Where do your values come from?..."
They wear masks because they NEED to hide.