To listen to the media and authority figures, Big Pharma scandals involving fraudulent science and dangerous products are a thing of the distant past, thus distrust in the safety of their elixirs is completely unwarranted. What poor memory many seem to have...

Also, what is the purpose or substance behind 'Build Back Better'? Why did (mostly Western) leaders start spouting it, and could it have anything to do with China's 'One Belt One Road' masterplan?

Finally, what is up with so many of those who have taken the shot being so so cruel towards those who haven't? They're protected against the 'rona now, so... what is REALLY motivating them to pressure others into getting it?

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reckons hyperinflation is coming

'Virus gonna virus', Alex Berenson / substack

'Kamala Harris engages with heckler during New York speech', The Hill

Harris interrupted during 'Build Back Better' speech

'NIH Admits to Funding Gain-of-Function Research in Wuhan, Says EcoHealth Violated Reporting Requirements', National Review

Pharmaceutical Fraud Compilation

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admits government policy is to create two-tier society

'Get the booster jab to save Christmas, Britons urged as country faces Covid 'crunch point'', The Telegraph

'Darker skies and colder weather provide perfect conditions... for Covid-19 to thrive', The Guardian

'Bring back social distancing to avoid a meltdown, says top scientist', The Times of London

'People vaccinated against Covid-19 less likely to die from any cause, study finds', CNN

'Judge bans Ottawa mother from advising son against COVID-19 vaccine', Ottawa Citizen

'UK faces biggest cancer crisis in HISTORY: 60,000 YEARS of life will be lost', The Express

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11, Associated Press

Canadian Prime Minister announcing his govt has partnered with Pfizer to vaccinate all children aged 5 -11

'JFK assassination documents: White House issues memo postponing disclosure, citing Covid', CNN

'Fact Check-Biden talked about corporations not paying 'a cent' in town hall hand gesture moment', Reuters