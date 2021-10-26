O:H header
While the mainstream media is endlessly asserting that vaccination is safe and effective, there have been numberous documented side-effects from Covid shots that are not being pubicized. Indeed, anyone who has the audacity to speak publicly about these side-effects is maligned as a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer.

Yet these effects appear in the literature; mainstream, peer reviewed journals. A number of doctors and scientists have spoken out, yet their voices are rarely heard by the population at large.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we take an objective look at some of the clinical effects of Covid vaccinations.


