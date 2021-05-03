Society's Child
Barnard College instructor discusses blowing up and gassing whites in coming race war
The College Fix
Mon, 26 Apr 2021 00:00 UTC
According to The Post Millennial, on the CBC show "q," Ben Philippe was asked about a segment in his book "Sure, I'll be your Black Friend" which describes "detonating" white people while nearby air vents spew out noxious gas.
"When this race war hits its crescendo, I'll gather you all into a beautifully decorated room under the pretense of unity," Philippe said. "I'll give a speech to civility and all the good times we share; I'll smile as we raise glasses to your good, white health, while the detonator blinks under the table, knowing the exits are locked and the air vents filled with gas."
Phillippe, who teaches English and film studies at Barnard, told "q" guest host Talia Schlanger the section in the book describing these actions originally was much longer, but his editor whittled it down.
"I guess I was wrestling with the question that, isn't the end result of that, all-out warfare? Like, 'Game of Thrones'-style warfare? and what does that look like? And I lived in that sort of stray thought for a few pages. And it was disturbing to write, too. Because I'm not a violent person, I love all my white friends," Philippe said.
Schlanger told her guest that, as a Jewish person whose "grandparents survived the Holocaust," she was speechless upon hearing the passage. Remarkably, she then apologized to Philippe: "I wanted to say to you that I'm so sorry that your experience of the world made you feel that way."
According to his faculty page, Philippe got his BA at Columbia and MFA at the University of Texas at Austin. He's been published in Vanity Fair and Observer and his debut novel, Field Guide To the North American Teenager, came out two years ago.
h/t: Andy Ngo
Here's some nasty white people "participated in shooting drills in preparation for what the group believed was an impending collapse of the US and the subsequent race war"
White Supremacist 'The Base' members charged with cutting off ram's head, drinking its blood in Halloween ritual sacrifice while planning race warMultiple members of a white supremacist group in rural Georgia have been charged with killing a ram and posing with its head following a 'ritual sacrifice' that involved them drinking the animal's...
I subscribe to Medium, particularly so I can read such diatribes. Pretty darn shocking. Glad I am on the retirement trajectory so as to just keep to my own company as much as possible. So much anger in this world. I don't feel safe anymore. I'm not going to judge it. I'm glad to see people speaking honestly about it.
Just makes sense if this man is an agent provocateur.
And of course, the white color of the band aids do serve no other purpose than expressing White Superiority.
Which reminds me of an old German joke frequently made by a comedian. Perhaps you had heard of Otto Walkes, Linda. In one of his East-Frisian jokes, he mentioned a White Eagle on White background. Gains a whole new meaning in Wokeanism ...
Yeah the dudes a fruit loop.
Oh of course a fellow white host the show in another western country which they reside and bring no cheer on the destruction of white culture..naturally her family died in the holohoax they all did..yet they are everywhere..fucking white people wake the fuck up..