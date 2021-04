Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday called racism a "public health threat."The CDC will conduct research on "social determinants on health outcomes" and make "expanded investments" for "durable infrastructure" in minority communities, Walensky said, and the agency will "foster greater diversity" in the ranks of the CDC."What we know is this: racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans," Walensky said in a statement.The coronavirus pandemic brought to light "severe, far-reaching and unacceptable" disparities for minorities, added Walensky, whom President Joe Biden appointed Jan. 20.Walensky will make sure all COVID-19 guidance is "free of politics," she said prior to assuming her post."On my first day, I will ask Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director, with 32 years of experience at the C.D.C., to begin a comprehensive review to ensure that all existing guidance related to COVID-19 is evidence-based and free of politics," Walensky wrote in a Jan. 12 New York Times opinion piece.