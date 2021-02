© AFP / Joseph Prezioso



Harvard scientists claim that slavery reparations could have saved black Americans from dying disproportionately from Covid-19. But their argument harms the very people they set out to protect."Our study simply gives yet another example of how racism gets into people's bodies and makes them sick, which can be added to this litany [of evidence for reparations]," study author Dr. Eugene Richardson told CNN.By tying the fight against the coronavirus into the recently popularized concept of reparations, the Harvard team have guaranteed headlines for their study, and given the woke crowd another cudgel with which to beat poor old whitey. And the media is all over it, reporting the study's findings in depth over the last couple of days.However, in doing so they've ignored a literal elephant in the room. The study compared Covid deaths in Louisiana with those in South Korea, which was selected due to its relatively homogenized, egalitarian society.Multiple studies have linked obesity with African-American Covid deaths and hospitalizations, including one specifically focused on Louisiana that found obesity to be "a significant determinant of disease severity in an African American population." Regardless of race, obesity is a significant predictor of Covid severity, one noticed by doctors at the outset of the pandemic.Reparations will probably never happen, at least not to the tune of $10.5 trillion, but in publishing the study, the Harvard scientists have signalled that they're on the "right side of history," to quote a beloved liberal affirmation. It's worth noting too that the study justifies the existence of the Lancet Commission on Reparations and Redistributive Justice, whose researchers collaborated on it.Taken individually, none of these studies provide a smoking gun explanation that precludes all others, but together they at least suggest a more likely explanation than "violently-seized privilege."The media attention lavished on such hot-button takes draws attention away from scientific research that might actually help those in need. It also focuses debate away from concrete health interventions the government can take and onto pie-in-the-sky proposals, while absolving some people of any personal responsibility for improving their own health.And after doing nothing to reverse the disproportionate death toll, they'll still have the nerve to tell you that 'Black Lives Matter.'Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.