Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.

In the wake of BLM riots,But he's already paying, and it's not his black neighbors getting rich.From the Seattle activists asking that whites give 10 dollars to their black friends, to Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson demanding the government hand over $14 trillion in the "affirmative action program of all time," to rapper Pharrell Williams calling this week for a paid 'Juneteenth' holiday to atone for slavery, reparations are in vogue.Seemingly,However, it's already happening. Now, African Americans aren't getting quarter-million dollar federal checks, like Johnson wants. Their crumbling schools aren't being replaced with free universities. Instead,who preach the gospel of anti-racism while enriching only themselves.By mid-June this year, Black Lives Matter (BLM) and its local chapters had taken in hundreds of millions of dollars in donations. Asked by the New York Times , the Black Lives Matter Global Network refused to comment on its haul, but a spokesperson said thaton 'Blackout Tuesday.' Cash bail funds - raised to release rioters from jail - pulled in similar amounts, while ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising organization, saw its busiest period in history.But between 2017 and 2019,Only six percent went to local chapters and community organizations.One can forgive the archetypal guilty white liberal for donating to a shady charity amid a national reckoning on race.to BLM without a thought for its own workers.last month to setting up a "center focused on racial equity."to a "holistic...and company-wide" effort to eradicate racism.The list is endless, withand support the BLM cause. Some of that money, at least, may find its way to black people living in inner cities.Robin DiAngelo, a screeching harridan whose bestselling 'White Fragility' claims that "racism is the foundation of Western society," charged the University of Kentucky $12,000 for a "Racial justice keynote and breakout session" last year. She's a corporate consultant, whose three-day struggle sessions force white employees dumb or unfortunate enough to attend to engage in "self-inquiry," to "go deeper in the dismantling of whiteness." Chairman Mao would be proud.And those CEOs who don't hire DiAngelo to berate their workers can call any number ofto do her job. Tim Wise, author of White Like Me, charges between $10,000 and $20,000 for a speech. Ditto with BLM founder Opal Tometi and activist DeRay Mckesson, among a panoply of campaigners, authors and "educators" currently touring the boardrooms of America.That much can be achieved with a sanctimonious tweet or Facebook post.BLM carries out some of this work itself. In Boston, the organization is demanding the city allocate $15 million toward the hiring of illegal immigrants, despite the fact thatWalmart's $100 million pledge to end systemic racism, for example, involves hiring "those exiting" the criminal justice system. Walmart's existing employees will surely be thrilled to learn that their bosses are hiring convicts - who have no bargaining power on the job market - over paying them a few dollars more per hour.The mostly white middle class still holds more than double the wealth of the top one percent of America. Funding an organization whose explicit goal is the redistribution of this group's wealth suits the corporate class just fine. Venom-spewing preachers such as DiAngelo wage a non-stop propaganda war on these whites, calls to defund police leave them unprotected and afraid, and money that could better their standing gets sucked away into the bottomless pit of anti-racism organizations and hoovered up by the grifters who staff them.- a term worse than "pedophile" for the social stigma it carries.Moreover, any "luxuries" the worker demands from his employer or the state can be deemed the trappings of white supremacy.When the worker of the near future asks for a week's vacation, he'll be marched to HR, where a Robin DiAngelo clone will remind him thatWhen he gets home, he'd better hope nobody tries to break in, because the police will be defunded and he can't afford the private security his boss can. As for defending himself, we saw how that worked out for the Missouri couple who pulled guns on a mob swarming their home this week. Even after declaring support for BLM, they're under investigation by the city and could face charges.Neither poor blacks nor middle-class whites benefit from this scheme - only those at the very top of the pyramid and their handmaidens stand to gain.Against the dogma of BLM and the machinations of corporate America, will anyone speak out?