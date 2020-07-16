North Carolina's Asheville City Council apologized for its role in slavery and racial discrimination, voting unanimously to provide reparations in the form of community investments to help Black residents.The council voted 7-0 on Tuesday night on the measure to mitigate racial disparities.Councilwoman Shaneika Smith, who is Black, said the council had gotten emails from those "asking, 'Why should we pay for what happened during slavery?'""Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today," said Councilman Keith Young, who is one of two African American city council members and spearheaded the proposal."It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature," Young continued.Councilman Vijay Kapoor, who is known to split with Smith and Young on police and budget issues, said he supported the resolution for moral reasons, but urged skeptics to look at the "practical reason" — data showing large disparities between African Americans and other Asheville residents."We don't want to be held back by these gaps," Kapoor said. "We want everyone to be successful."