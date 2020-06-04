© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Tayfun Coskun

After George Floyd's death, Black Entertainment Television (BET) co-founder Robert Johnson called for massive reparations for slavery. He floated $14 trillion in "wealth distribution" to "create growth," but it's just blackmail.Johnson's call for reparations is irresponsible and provocative during a time of widespread riots, muggings, shootings, and property destruction, the likes of which hasn't been seen in the US since 1968.Johnson's demand not only represents a morally bankrupt extortion attempt, it is a fiscal impossibility. It would amount to the largest wealth transfer in American history. The demand is dead on arrival.Further, locating the descendants of American slavery and separating them from black Africans, as well as other blacks whose ancestors were not slaves, represents a genealogical nightmare of enormous proportions.And the claim that living whites are the beneficiaries of "white supremacy," or the milder infraction of "white privilege," has no relevance where reparations are concerned. Structural injustice has been redressed time and time again, with countless programs and affirmative action policies, while the Civil Rights movement removed legal liabilities and injustices.It remains verboten to ask the following question, without recriminations and charges of racism, that is:Because no existing black American suffered slavery, and few living white Americans benefited from it, reparations make absolutely no sense to most Americans, and rightly so. Johnson's charge that reparations have been denied because white Americans are "insensitive" and unwilling to "atone" for their crimes is ludicrous. Atone for what, exactly? For crimes they didn't commit and for benefits that they did not receive.If black Americans want reparations, they should locate the descendants of the owners of black slaves, and, with Johnson's help and money, bring a class action suit against them for denied wages, suffering, and historical immiseration.