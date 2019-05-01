Society's Child
Debate: Should Britain pay reparations for involvement in slave trade?
RT
Wed, 01 May 2019 10:49 UTC
Social activist Lee Jasper insisted that all colonial artefacts Britain acquired as a direct result of colonial plunder now be returned to the countries of origin. UK radio host and journalist Jon Gaunt argued that that the "idea of reparations is ludicrous," saying it wasn't his generation that committed such horrendous acts.
It comes after Cambridge University revealed that it will conduct a two-year investigation into its links to the slave trade, and whether or not the word-renowned academic institution profited from it.
Jasper put forward the case that this issue is about "400 years of slavery" which is unprecedented, adding that, while other countries like Ghana and Gambia have had reparation schemes for 25-30 years, "Britain is really just catching up."
In a fiery debate, Gaunt accused Jasper of implying "African slavery was better than British slavery," which is "kind of stupid." He congratulated Cambridge on launching an inquiry, saying people needed to be educated, but "who would receive the money? Africans living in this country, Africans in Africa?"
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Storms tear through 5 states and spawn at least 2 dozen tornadoes - 2 killed in Oklahoma
- Pompeo: US military action possible in Venezuela 'if that's what's required'
- Iranian FM Zarif tells CBS: Iran is a 'force for stability in the region'
- Russia's fast track to citizenship is offered to more Ukrainians, despite escalating passport row
- Alphabet (Google) had more than $70 billion in market cap wiped out, and it says YouTube is one of the problems
- Trump lambastes European nations for refusing return of their ISIS fighters
- Meet Leopoldo Lopez, co-author of Venezuela's failed coup
- EU chastises Poland over lack of 'contribution' to Europe, its use as a cash cow
- Caught on video: Israeli rabbis praise Hitler at military prep school
- Best of the Web: Mayhem in Paris as police vastly outnumbered by massive joint Yellow Vest-May Day protest
- Best of the Web: Proscribed speech: Florida cites Poway synagogue shooting as it outlaws criticism of Israel
- Key metric dropped on Western-backed govt control of Afghanistan; less info for US taxpayers
- Debate: Should Britain pay reparations for involvement in slave trade?
- Iran sends special message to Washington, increases oil output to partners despite sanctions
- Russia calls on France to investigate police attack on RIA Novosti journalist during May Day protests
- 'Strange and interesting' sounds heard coming from the sky in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
- 'Gobsmacked' astronomers spot black hole so powerful it's warping nearby space
- Globalization has been on a downward trend for seven years
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Upcoming food shortages blamed on farmers & fishermen
- 'Murdoch press never lets facts get in the way of a good story': UK peers incensed at being branded 'Moscow's men' by the Times
- Pompeo: US military action possible in Venezuela 'if that's what's required'
- Iranian FM Zarif tells CBS: Iran is a 'force for stability in the region'
- Russia's fast track to citizenship is offered to more Ukrainians, despite escalating passport row
- Trump lambastes European nations for refusing return of their ISIS fighters
- Meet Leopoldo Lopez, co-author of Venezuela's failed coup
- EU chastises Poland over lack of 'contribution' to Europe, its use as a cash cow
- Best of the Web: Proscribed speech: Florida cites Poway synagogue shooting as it outlaws criticism of Israel
- Iran sends special message to Washington, increases oil output to partners despite sanctions
- Russia calls on France to investigate police attack on RIA Novosti journalist during May Day protests
- Globalization has been on a downward trend for seven years
- Is Trump about to deliver a stunning blow to the deep state?
- British court sentences Assange to 50 weeks on bogus bail charge
- Trump's support of Saudi-led Wahabbism was correctly called out by Tulsi Gabbard
- 'Regime change' in Venezuela ramps up as military vehicle runs over rioters in Caracas - UPDATES
- Assange's lawyer: WikiLeaks co-founder was subjected to espionage & extortion
- Trump family files lawsuit against 'intrusive' subpoenas for financial records
- Terrorists continue to stage attacks in Idlib, Syria, 'this cannot go on forever' - Lavrov
- SOTT Focus: Washington Goes For The Jugular: Puppet 'Leader' in Venezuela Launches 'Military Coup' Against Maduro Government
- Ahem. 'The polls' claim Creepy Biden leads race for Democratic presidential nominee
- Saudi Arabia confirms to Russia that they will stick to global oil production deal
- Alphabet (Google) had more than $70 billion in market cap wiped out, and it says YouTube is one of the problems
- Caught on video: Israeli rabbis praise Hitler at military prep school
- Best of the Web: Mayhem in Paris as police vastly outnumbered by massive joint Yellow Vest-May Day protest
- Key metric dropped on Western-backed govt control of Afghanistan; less info for US taxpayers
- Debate: Should Britain pay reparations for involvement in slave trade?
- 'Murdoch press never lets facts get in the way of a good story': UK peers incensed at being branded 'Moscow's men' by the Times
- Not buying it: Twitterati highly amused at Zuckerberg's plan to make Facebook a 'privacy-focused social platform'
- Twitter users pounce on CNN reporter Tapper's misleading Maduro message - 'Goebbels would be proud'
- The creepiness of Facebook's Secret Crush is revealed
- How anti-humanism conquered the Left
- Balanced reporting? Zero percent of elite commentators oppose regime change in Venezuela
- Repeated Israeli aggression has left Gaza with a toxic 'biosphere of war'
- Two dead after shooting on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- Cambridge university succumbs to virtue signaling, launches study to see how it profited from slavery
- Las Vegas I-Team reporters confirm Pentagon authorized release of UFO videos
- "Gender therapy" doctor admits to advising kids to fake being suicidal to get transgender "treatments"
- ANOTHER anti-religion mass shooting: 7 shot, 1 fatally, after gunman fires indiscriminately at crowd near Baptist church in Baltimore - UPDATE
- No, PewDiePie is not an antisemitic crypto-fascist - he is more clever than that
- School bus driver gets no jail time after pleading guilty to rape of 14-year-old girl
- Boeing waited after Lion Air crash to tell Southwest Airlines safety alert turned off on 737 Max
- Ancient carvings on Gobekli pillar show evidence of a comet swarm hitting Earth around 13,000 years ago
- Human settlements in Amazonia much older than previously thought
- Neanderthals may have trapped golden eagles 130,000 years ago
- "Incredible" fort found at Pictish power center, evidence of destruction by fire
- Oldest human footprint found in the Americas confirmed in Chile, 15,600 years old
- A Book Review - Prehistory Decoded
- Northern Ireland meteorite crash remembered 50 years on
- Ancient sculptors in Guatemala made figures from magnetized rocks
- Evidence that 1,500 years ago someone ate a venomous snake whole puzzles archeologists
- The shifting status of cultural symbols - Why symbols aren't forever
- Russia trains troops for psychic warfare - something the US has studied for decades
- FBI docs claim 'Adolf Hitler survived World War II in submarine escape to Argentina'
- Archeological treasures found during metro construction in Greece
- State terrorism: CIA docs show UK, France and West Germany wanted to bring Operation Condor to Europe
- Crusader armies were remarkably genetically diverse
- How Easter egg trees almost became an American tradition
- New species of giant carnivore found in Kenya museum drawer
- Çatalhöyük: The Stone Age settlement where humanity took its first steps toward city life
- AIPAC and the US Federal Election Commission
- 6,000 years ago Aegean farmers replaced hunters of ancient Britain
- 'Gobsmacked' astronomers spot black hole so powerful it's warping nearby space
- Scientists discover a large ice corridor on Saturn's largest moon
- Stunning image of LMC galaxy taken by team of amateur astrophotographers in 204-megapixels over 1,060 hours
- 300,000 year old skull reveals variation and continuity of early humans in Asia
- Chemist Marcos Eberlin advances case for intelligent design in new book endorsed by three Nobel laureates
- India-Asia collision changed the world
- Is the upgraded LIGO finding a new black hole merger every week?
- New study finds universe younger, expanding faster than previously thought
- Life may have evolved before Earth finished forming
- Dark-matter detector picks up radioactive decay of Xenon-124 atom
- Russia's new surveillance plane flew over two US top nuclear labs and several military facilities
- Degrees of freedom? Bacteria make individual decisions when navigating a maze
- Pacific Ocean: The world's tallest waves are getting taller
- Accidental discoveries: Scientists create a new wonder material that could revolutionise batteries and electronics
- Philosophers want back into science - without them, science is lost
- Are they finally taking the threat seriously? NASA teams with 'international partners' to plan asteroid impact exercise
- Astronomers find quasars are not nailed to the sky, they "wiggle"
- Simple sea anemones are not as simple as scientists once thought
- International space agencies team up to practice for an asteroid striking Earth
- Store of the future: Walmart unveils AI inventory control system, claims it won't replace workers
- Storms tear through 5 states and spawn at least 2 dozen tornadoes - 2 killed in Oklahoma
- 'Strange and interesting' sounds heard coming from the sky in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Upcoming food shortages blamed on farmers & fishermen
- UN: Pattern of Mozambique storms 'unprecedented'
- Strange sounds heard in skies of Tehran, Iran
- Incessant rain brings flood to Indonesia - at least 29 killed (UPDATE)
- Video shows huge sinkhole that swallowed farmers field in Indonesia - 2nd this year
- Monstrous tornado caught on video in Romania
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Burger King launches transhumanist meat - Lord Birkenhead smiles
- Spring season snowstorm dumps heavy snow across Rockies - 29 inches in Montana
- Huge waterspout swirls through the sea off Thai island
- Mozambique - Tropical Cyclone Kenneth leaves 38 dead and 20,000 displaced
- Thousands of Canadians evacuated due to severe flooding
- Severe hailstorm damages crops in Pokhara, Nepal
- Parts of Minnesota dunked on with up to 15 inches of spring snow
- Dead gray whale washes ashore at Limantour Beach, California - 6th for the Bay Area in 2 months
- Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Carlsberg Ridge, Indian Ocean
- Lightning bolt kills 19 cattle in Ghana
- Weekend snowstorm closes highways in Alberta and Saskatchewan - drifts of over 2 feet
- Winter Storm Xyler brings snow to Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, Interior Northeast on last weekend of April 2019 (RECAP)
- Houses rocked after 'unexplained big boom' in southeast suburb of Queensland
- Meteor Fireball seen streaking through skies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Meteor fireball explodes over Costa Rica, possibly crashes into home
- 'Green meteor' streaks across skies of northern Melbourne, Geelong, Australia Easter weekend
- 'Loud bang' heard in Suffolk, England
- Officials baffled over loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Ohio city
- House-sized asteroid whizzes past earth
- Bright green meteor fireball streaks over northern Germany
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded over San Antonio, Texas
- Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
- 'Loud boom' heard in central North Carolina
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bright meteor fireball filmed streaking through Puerto Rico skies
- Very bright meteor fireball fragments over Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Third such event in four months
- Researchers discover how eating affects the circadian body clock
- WiFi may interact with signaling pathways in the brain, causing irreversible damage
- The carnivore diet can be good for mental health and more
- Unintended consequences: Varicella vaccinated children face more serious risk of developing shingles with life-threatening complications
- Japan's Nagasaki University bans smokers from all teaching positions
- Don't drink the water: California's drinking water is so chemically contaminated it's carcinogenic - study
- Flashback: Outbreak of over 12,000 cases of measles in Ukraine caused by vaccination campaign?
- The fox owns the henhouse - When public safety is governed by private profit
- French farmers sue state over mysterious deaths of hundreds of cows linked to EMFs and wind farms
- Oklahoma man tumor-free after a drug for DOGS cured him of cancer
- India slams US report on counterfeit medicine, says it's an attack on affordable generic drugs
- NBC News caught using fake photo of baby infected with measles
- Medication madness: What does the 'best evidence' say about antidepressants?
- A frenemy fungus provides clues about a new deadly one
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #12 - The New Red Scare - Freaking Out About the Measles
- Eating at the right time may reduce adverse effects of shift work and jet lag
- Teen cheerleader's sudden death was caused by strep: 'We wouldn't wish this nightmare on anyone'
- A case study of how Pharma is killing science
- Measles outbreak: Quarantines issued at UCLA, Cal State LA; hundreds of students, faculty under orders
- Lloyds and other insurers refuse to cover health claims caused by 5G wireless technologies
- Advice from medieval monks about how to reduce digital distractions
- At what age is our sense of optimism at its highest?
- No, secular humanism is not another religion
- Meaning in our lives matters
- New study offers peek inside the brain during psychedelic hallucinations
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- Theories of consciousness and reincarnation
- Scientists concede that religion is good for your health
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Suffering To Be Happy: The Fool's Paradise of Feeling Good
- Schools in England will have mindfulness and meditation added to the curriculum
- Communication skills: Raising your words, not your voice
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Nature Pill: New study suggests 20-minute nature experience is enough to significantly reduce cortisol levels
- Book review: 'Idea of the World' seeks to bring truth and meaning to our lives
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Fragments of the Divine: Analyzing Jordan Peterson's Conception of the Soul
- Using connection to transform addiction
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Exercise makes you happier than money, according to Yale and Oxford research
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
'Pro-democracy protesters' set a man on fire because he wouldn't renounce his support for President Maduro's government - Caracas, Venezuela, May 20, 2017
Quote of the Day
All great truths begin as blasphemies.
- George Bernard Shaw
Recent Comments
As I commented in “Washington Goes For The Jugular. . . “: They played that card (rooftop snipers) before in Venezuela when they ran a coup...
The injustice, greed, dishonesty, and violence of those with the power to hurt the rest of us, the 99% of the world, is a daily heartbreaking...
The back story of this "comet" was discussed in detail by Allan and Delair in their book, When the Earth Nearly Died (UK)/ Cataclysm ! (US),...
What a mess the US is in.
HaHA the PJ's LOL Family Pic 'PlasticJones'