Harvard University, long accused of discriminating against Asians in its admissions policies, is apologizing after botching its campaign to fight anti-Asian racism by presuming students may feel ashamed of their own ethnicity."You may wish that you weren't Asian," the university told Asian students on its Counseling and Mental Health Services website . "But remember that your ancestors likely went through similar or even worse incidents. They survived by recognizing the beauty and strength of their community. So seek out or create literature, art, films, shows and music that highlight your community in a positive light."New York state lawmaker Yuh-Line Niou was among the many social media users who blasted Harvard's allegedly racist anti-racism advisory. "Harvard, no, not it, at all," Niou said. "You need serious anti-Asian racism and anti-oppression training. Please get a better analysis. Take a class."Wong said Harvard's Anti-Asian Racism Resources web page was revised on Wednesday morning, deleting the photo and several of the most offensive paragraphs. A few hours later, an apology was added.Harvard and Ivy League rival Yale University have been sued for discriminating against student applicants of Asian descent. A Harvard dean testified in 2018 that the school has different standards for test scores from applicants based on such factors as race and sex. For example, while African-American students with SAT scores around 1,100 out of 1,600 may get a recruitment letter from Harvard, Asian-Americans would need to score at least 250 points higher to be recruited.The US Department of Justice sued Yale for discriminating against Asian and white students and had been investigating admissions practices at Harvard during Donald Trump's presidency, but President Joe Biden's administration dropped the case against Yale shortly after he took office.