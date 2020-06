© Reuters / Jeenah Moon



Those actions not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives.

An open letter signed by hundreds of self-styled health 'experts' touts "protests against systemic racism" as not only Covid-19 safe but "vital to the national public health" - while protests against lockdowns remain deadly.Calling "white supremacy" a "lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to Covid-19," the letter - signed by upwards of 1,200 self-declared public health professionals before it was closed to signatures on Tuesday, supposedly because "alt-right messages" had been added -Despite months of warnings that getting within six feet of another human being will invariably result in infection and likely death, the letter proclaims that "as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for Covid-19 transmission." Posted in final form on Wednesday, it outlines a series of "safest protesting practices" - providing masks, hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer to demonstrators, for example - while stressing that its approval of the nationwide anti-racism protests "should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-at-home orders."While protesters might be surprised to learn that the epidemic they've been hiding from for months is so politically savvy that it can distinguish between anti-lockdown and anti-racism protesters,Law enforcement must refrain from breaking up these demonstrations "under the guise of maintaining public health," the letter demanded, urging police to avoid the use of tear gas and other crowd-control munitions that could increase the likelihood of protesters contracting the virus. In fact, police should stay away from protesters as much as possible, while "allies who wish to facilitate safe demonstrations" can set out chalk markings to help protesters maintain social distancing.Letter co-creator and infectious disease specialist Rachel Bender Ignacio told Slate its aims are to provide public health officials with narrative-friendly answers to media questions about the implications of the protests on Covid-19, as well as to soothe public concerns about whether the protests are spreading the virus.Given the dozens of stories that have appeared in the media about people attending illegal parties and anti-lockdown protests - or merely disbelieving the hype surrounding the epidemic - only to be laid low by the coronavirus as punishment for defying stay-at-home orders, naysayers are no doubt waiting for the first cases of Covid-19 to crop up in protesters any day now, and the letter-writers' effort to downplay the possibility is unlikely to hold water.Nearly half the country's confirmed cases (48 percent) still had no race attached to them as of last week, while nine percent of deaths were also race-unknown.