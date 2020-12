© Reuters/Tom Brenner



"It's for a shorter period of time, but that's OK now, because we have a new president. We're very pleased at where it is and, as I say, with a Democratic president committed to a scientific solution with the idea that we will have a vaccine is a complete game changer."

"Nancy said a $1.6 trillion stimulus offer from Trump was not even half a loaf, now they are angling for maybe $900bn. Can't stand being confronted by this and more or less says the earlier bit was a calculated choice to help Dems in the election."

thanks to a lack of "other considerations."Pelosi (D-California) changed her tune on Covid-19 relief during a press conference on Friday, wherethan in previous months.Pelosi previously led House Democrats for months in a battle with the White House, unwilling to agree to anything less than the $2 trillion-plus envisioned by the House-passed HEROES Act. The California congresswoman even referred to a previous $1.6 trillion stimulus as not even "half a loaf."In her Friday press conference, however, she was much more willing to back a $900 billion package proposed as the basis for negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).Asked by a reporter if rejecting the $1.6 trillion package was a mistake now that one worth much less is being discussed, Pelosi snapped at the characterization and insisted blocking relief previously was not a "mistake.""I'm going to tell you something, just don't characterize what we did before as a mistake as a preface to your question if you want an answer," she said.Pelosi insisted, and the reason a deal is possible now is because those months of no progress "has taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without, shall we say, other considerations in the legislation that we don't want."Pelosi added that a smaller amount of fundingwith Biden as the incoming president.Pelosi's about-face on Covid-19 relief has set off a wave of criticism, with"What is wrong with these people," author and podcaster Dave Rubin tweeted in response to Pelosi's statements.People's Policy Project founder and commenter Matt Breunig tweeted The new bipartisan bill being negotiated reportedly includes funding for liability protections and support for businesses and an extension of unemployment aid.Pelosi met with McConnell on Thursday to discuss the proposal, and it is rumored