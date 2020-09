© Reuters/Joshua Roberts



"Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election."

Conservatives are slamming mainstream media outlets after their almost identical coverage of the Senate Democrats' decision to vote against a coronavirus relief bill appeared to blame Republicans for the "failure."After months of negotiations, a coronavirus stimulus package, which includedwas voted down by every Democrat in the Senate on Thursday. The only Republican to join them was Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky).Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) tweeted Democrats, however, are not the only ones earning the ire of conservatives. Media coverage of Thursday's vote was quickly highlighted on social media, withFor instance, instead of reporting that Democrats had opposed or blocked the bill, headlines instead framed the story as Republicans having "failed to advance" the coronavirus relief stimulus."'Journalists' never fail to advance the liberal agenda," podcaster and Townhall columnist Derek Hunter tweeted, along with an image from writer Stephen Miller showing tweets from CNBC, the New York Times, and CBS' Face the NationBoth the Times and CNBC pointed to the failure of "Senate Republicans," instead of just "the Senate."Donald Trump Jr. tweeted in reaction to another photo, this time gathering tweets from the Times, CNN, MSN, and CNBC Now, with all but CNN saying how "Senate Republicans failed to advance" their bill. One tweeter called the media coverage "Orwellian in the extreme."which would protect businesses from lawsuits from people who contract Covid-19 on their premises.Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York)which Republicans knew Democrats would never support in order to guarantee the bill's failure.