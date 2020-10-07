© Reuters / Erin Scott



US President Donald Trump said he would sign a bill approving another round of Covid-19 relief checks if one crossed his desk, apparently backtracking after saying he'd ended stimulus talks with Democrats until after the election."[If I sent] a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now., tagging his own chief of staff Mark Meadows and leadership in both parties.Some seven hours earlier, the president said he had instructed his staff to stop negotiating with Democrats on new stimulus legislation "until after the election."Some observers were simply confused by the president's apparent about-face, many sarcastically blaming the various medications he was prescribed following his coronavirus diagnosis last week.The proposal also found support among netizens, however, some suggesting GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should head to Trump's office to discuss the idea, while others said the president had wisely placed the ball in the Democrats' court.Talks between party leaders over the Democrats' stimulus bill, the HEROES Act, have stalled with less than a month before the 2020 election, with Republicans slamming the legislation as a partisan wish list containing provisions unrelated to the pandemic.to mitigate the health crisis.