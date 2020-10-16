Between October 9 and October 11, YouGov conducted a survey of 1,525 registered voters. They concluded that 43% of voters feel that Pelosi is more to blame for the failure to pass a coronavirus stimulus package, while 40% placed the blame on President Donald Trump. The other 17% of those surveyed were unsure on who to blame.
The poll found that when it comes to party affiliation, an overwhelming majority of Democrats blame Trump while an overwhelming majority of Republicans blame Pelosi. However, 45% of those who identified as Independents said that Pelosi is more at fault, compared to just 30% who said Trump was to blame.
Congress has been going back and forth on the terms for a new stimulus package amidst the coronavirus pandemic for weeks, with neither side being able to come to an agreement on how large the stimulus should be and what kind of provisions should be included in the bill.
Last week, President Trump announced he was ending negotiations on the stimulus until after the election, accusing Pelosi of asking for "money that is in no way related to COVID-19." This past Friday, Trump offered Democrats a $1.8 trillion compromise, something that Pelosi rejected immediately. She later told CNN that the American people's needs "are not addressed in the president's proposal."
Things went off the rails when Pelosi got into a heated exchange with CNN host Wolf Blitzer after he pressed her on why she rejected this deal. Pelosi, losing her temper, said:
"I hope you'll ask the same question of the Republicans about why they don't really want to meet the needs of the American people. But let me say to those people because all of my colleagues — we represent these people ... I know what their need are, I listen to them, and their needs are not addressed in the president's proposal. So when you say to me, 'Why don't you accept theirs?' Why don't they accept ours?"When Blitzer continued to press her, Pelosi accused him of being an "apologist" for Republicans.
In placing the blame for the failure to pass this stimulus on Pelosi, Americans are once again showing her that we are smarter than she thinks we are. We see right through you, Speaker Pelosi.
