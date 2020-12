© Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images



Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said today that the reason she's been holding up COVID relief since May because she just really doesn't like President Donald Trump."Don't characterize what we did before as a mistake as a preface to your question if you want an answer," Pelosi said. "That was not a mistake it was a decision and it has taken us to a place where we can the right thing without other shall we say, considerations in the legislation that we don't want. I'm very proud of where we are."In discussing the new negotiations for the bill, which will be drastically smaller than her original demands, which was what the White House had been asking for all along, she said that the vaccine was a "game-changer."The Biden win also had much to do with her change of heart. She saidThe negotiations are likely to result in the passage of a bill to get relief to Americans who have been suffering under the government shutdown of the economy.In making this pronouncement, Pelosi said aloud what many Americans believed, which was that. Now that she's got it, she will allow money to go where it's needed.