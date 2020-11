© news.yahoo.com/Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images/KJN



"The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court justice just one week before the election, after 60 million Americans have voted, who will dismantle the ACA, and won't say, either way, when asked, by Sen. [Dianne] Feinstein [D-Calif.], do you think Medicare is constitutional? She said she really couldn't say."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Amy Coney Barrett "an illegitimate Supreme Court justice" during an Election Day news conference on Tuesday, just one week after Barrett was confirmed as President Trump's third Supreme Court pick.Democrats opposed Barrett's nomination while accusing the GOP of hypocrisy for pushing through the Supreme Court pick within weeks of the election after previously blocking former President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland months before the presidential election in 2016.A Gallup poll last week showed that 51 percent of Americans supported Barrett filling the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, while 46 percent of U.S. adults did not want Barrett to be seated.Pelosi's comments come after the Democratic leader said last week that"I don't trust the Supreme Court one bit," Pelosi told HuffPost in an interview published on Oct. 30. "Even the court cases they have decided in our favor, they said they will revisit, and it's just appalling."