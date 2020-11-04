"The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court justice just one week before the election, after 60 million Americans have voted, who will dismantle the ACA, and won't say, either way, when asked, by Sen. [Dianne] Feinstein [D-Calif.], do you think Medicare is constitutional? She said she really couldn't say."
Comment: The Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on November 10 in a case that could overturn part or all of the Affordable Care Act. The justices are expected to release their opinion sometime in the first six months of 2021.
The GOP-led Senate confirmed Barrett in a largely party-line 52-48 vote last week, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) the only member to buck their party. Barrett became the third justice confirmed under Trump in the past four years, giving conservatives a 6-3 super majority on the high court.
Democrats opposed Barrett's nomination while accusing the GOP of hypocrisy for pushing through the Supreme Court pick within weeks of the election after previously blocking former President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland months before the presidential election in 2016.
A Gallup poll last week showed that 51 percent of Americans supported Barrett filling the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month, while 46 percent of U.S. adults did not want Barrett to be seated.
Pelosi's comments come after the Democratic leader said last week that she doesn't trust the Supreme Court "one bit."
"I don't trust the Supreme Court one bit," Pelosi told HuffPost in an interview published on Oct. 30. "Even the court cases they have decided in our favor, they said they will revisit, and it's just appalling."
Comment: Here's what else snippy Pelosi had to say: