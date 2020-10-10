Soon after Rep. Nancy Pelosi introduced a commission that would allow Congress to remove a mentally unfit president,Instead, the commission is needed toPelosi (D-California) insisted.Some, however, were not convinced the commission is meant as just an additional safety mechanism in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pelosi's assurance the legislation wasn't about Trump has quickly sparked a theory that such a commission could be used to replace 77-year-old Joe Biden - whose own mental stability has been steadily questioned - should he win the election next month.President Trump himself floated that theory on Twitter shortly after Pelosi's announcement. Trump wrote:Others, including former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, have similarly lobbed the accusation at Pelosi.