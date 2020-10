© Reuters/Tom Brenner



Democrat Joe Biden will defeat US President Donald Trump and be inaugurated on Jan. 20, regardless of what the vote count on Election Day may show, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed to reporters on Capitol Hill.Pelosi (D-California) said through her mask at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.Pelosi made the comments in the context of preparing to govern with Democrat control of both Congress and the White House, saying,about the election, but instead how House Democrats intend to work through differences between moderate and far-left factions of the party.Pelosi responded.Speaking on MSNBC the evening before,of the election, which she presumed were a foregone conclusion."The states will count the votes that they have in a timely fashion," Pelosi said, adding that Trump allegedly saying he would declare victory on election nightwhile his mostly Republican audienceOne commenter called Pelosi's statementAnother tweeted, "while still another said,Failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton set off similar alarm bells in August, when she said Biden should not concede defeat "under any circumstances. "Ironically, it was Clinton who said repeatedly during the 2016 campaign that Trump was "threatening our democracy" by not promising in advance to accept the apparent results of voting on election night.Another failed Democrat candidate,if he refuses to leave on inauguration day.Biden himself had said back in June that he wasif the president loses the election but refuses to concede.Pelosi has also refused to budge on her demands in talks about Covid-19 relief with the Trump administration, apparently as convinced that Trump needs it more than the Democrats as she is of Biden's triumph next week.