Children's nurse rearrested over eight baby deaths in Chester, England
The Guardian
Tue, 10 Nov 2020 11:40 UTC
and the attempted murder of nine babies at a hospital in Chester.
Letby was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019 over the incidents at a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester hospital.
Her initial arrest in July 2018 was part of a long inquiry into a number of baby deaths at the hospital over an 18-month period. She was questioned by police on suspicion of murdering eight babies and attempting to murder six others, but was bailed.
A year later, in June 2019, she was arrested again on the same counts, as well as for the attempted murder of three more babies.
Cheshire police confirmed the parents of the babies were being kept updated on the latest development and supported by specially trained officers.
DCI Paul Hughes said: "It has been more than three years since we first launched an investigation into a number of baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester hospital.
"In that time a dedicated team of detectives have been working extremely hard on this highly complex and very sensitive case doing everything they can as quickly as they can to identify what has led to these baby deaths and collapses.
"In July 2018, a healthcare professional was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight babies and the attempted murder of six babies at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester hospital. She was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.
"In June 2019, the healthcare professional was rearrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight babies and the attempted murder of six babies. She was also arrested in connection with the attempted murder of three additional babies.
"Today, as part of our ongoing enquiries, the healthcare professional has been rearrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight babies and the attempted murder of nine babies.
"The woman is currently in custody helping officers with their inquiries."
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go?
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- Operation Warp Speed — A technocratic chess piece?
- Best of the Web: Deprescribe the world! New study shows low-carb diets would save BILLIONS currently wasted on drugs. But will Big Pharma allow it?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pharma Deluge: How Much Medication is Too Much?
- T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity
- The ten worst Covid decision-making failures
- South Korea reports 83 deaths among people given flu jabs amid safety concerns
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- The Darwinian diet: You are what you eat
- The head of Operation Warp Speed & the Gates Foundation are pushing bioelectronics & vaccine patches
- Anthony Fauci: 40 years of lies from AZT to remdesivir
- Study finds over 80 percent of COVID-19 patients vitamin D deficient
- High fat or 'ketogenic' diets could prevent, reverse heart failure
- Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza...but is it really gone or just masked by Covid-19?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
When I tell the truth, it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it, but for the sake of defending those that do.
- William Blake
