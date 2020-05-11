© Belga



At least, the Italian agricultural organisation Coldiretti reported on Sunday.Many children normally receive a hot meal at school but all educational institutions have been closed since March, due to the virus. "The situation is now critical, especially for children whose parents have seen their incomes decrease," the head of Coldiretti said."he stressed.The difficulties are being felt in particular in the south of Italy, where poverty is more widespread.However, the health crisis has also led to greater solidarity: 39% of Italians said they had donated money or food.