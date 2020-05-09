Society's Child
Lockdown consequences: Africa falls further into poverty, 1 in 5 US children face food insecurity, UK faces worst economic crisis since 1706
Drago Bosnic
Fort Russ
Wed, 06 May 2020 12:00 UTC
Fort Russ
Wed, 06 May 2020 12:00 UTC
The research was conducted in collaboration with the Africa Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, DPA reported.
"COVID-19 is not just a health crisis; it's a political and social crisis as well," said Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong.
The new findings will help countries make strategic decisions on relaxing their lockdowns, given that the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will hit already vulnerable populations the hardest, said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Africa regional director.
After interviewing almost 21,000 people from 28 cities in 20 African countries on potential COVID-19 stay-at-home measures, the report also stressed important information gaps in many nations across the continent. One-third of respondents said they don't have enough information about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and how to protect themselves.
Around 44% of those interviewed across Africa believe the virus is a threat to them personally.
"This report highlights the large information gaps on COVID-19 which exist in Africa and threaten response efforts," said Moeti.
African nations faced particular hurdles during the pandemic, due to their large percentages of vulnerable populations, limited safety nets and critical scarcity of health care workers, according to the report.
"The most successful response to COVID-19 in Africa must consider context and adaptability, and must be data-driven," said Nkengasong.
The report didn't provide any advice on how to "find balance" between the lockdown and the continuation of economic activities. Africa, a longtime victim of neoliberal imperialism and colonialism, is extremely sensitive to economic disruption and debt schemes. As a major source of rare-earth elements, it is very vulnerable to debt, as it can only repay the debt to global banking cartels in its natural resources.
Comment: RT reports on the unprecedented food insecurity in the US: The world's economic situation was precarious before the lockdown now the UK and a great many other countries, particularly those that implemented the draconian measures, will likely suffer a worse fate: